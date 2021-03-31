Early spring weather is always challenging for sports and West Side Softball is no exception. With a young team and their first two games being canceled due to weather, the Lady Pirates feel a little behind the curve to start out and their competition has been tough.
The Pirates lost to Snake River 1-11 on Mar. 17, to Malad 2-17 on Mar. 24, and Marsh Valley 1-21 on Mar. 25, and 1-16 on Mar. 27. West Side will host Ririe on Wednesday, April 7, at 4 p.m.
“We are glad we were able to get some games in," said Coach Lisa Wade. “We have trying to work out some kinks, figuring out which spots work best for everyone as a team. We have only had a couple girls even have a taste of varsity experience in the past… They've been working hard and pushing themselves to get to that level and more!”