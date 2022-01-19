The West Side girls won both of their games last week and have just three games left in the regular season. All three are district games. They travel to Soda Springs on Thursday, Jan. 20 to play 7 p.m. and Bear Lake on Saturday, Jan. 22 for a 7:30 p.m. game. The Lady Pirates will finish up at home against Aberdeen on Jan. 26.
West Side swept Malad on the road Friday taking a 14-7 lead in the first quarter and expanding it to 43-20 by the half. The Pirates went on to limit the Dragons to just four points in each of the third and four quarters for a 64-24 win.
"Julie Jensen had a great game," Coachoach Bridget Checketts said. "She was on tonight with her shots ... Aubrie (Barzee) also hustled and was able to finish some drives."
Jensen led the team with 20 points, hitting five 3-pointers. Barzee added 15 points. Timberly Dean added eight points, Jocie Phillips and Natalie Lemmon six each and Laney Beckstead and Lettie Phillips three apiece.
At home against Declo on Jan. 12 the Lady Pirates dominated for a 64-34 non-conference victory.
A 17-9 first quarter gave West Side all the momentum they needed to pick up another win outscoring Declo in every quarter and limiting them to four points in the final frame.
Barzee led the team with 15 points but the scoring was nicely balanced with Sienna Fuller and Lemmon contributing 12 each and Jocie Phillips nine. Letti Phillips added six, Beckstead four and Dean and Jensen two each.
Hopefully their momentum will continue to build as they finish up the regular season and move into the district tournament.
“These are important games coming up,” Checketts said. “We want to secure some wins to give us some confidence going into the district tournament. The girls are hungry and want to reach their goals, so we are working hard towards them.”