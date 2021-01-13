The Lady Pirates had a busy week with three games in four days. Their schedule will be a little lighter this week with two conference games. They travel to Malad tonight, Wed., Jan. 13, to play at 7 p.m. and host Soda Springs at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. It will be their first meeting with Malad and their second with Soda Springs, who they beat previously and are hoping to sweep.
At home on Jan. 9, in a make-up game against Marsh Valley, West Side fared much better than the first time they played, and provided an exciting battle for the fans in attendance. A good opening quarter saw the Pirates tied 13-13 with the Eagles, but they fell behind in the second quarter. Some missed opportunities found them trailing 21-27 at the half.
West Side bounced back after the break to outscore Marsh Valley by one, making it 32-38 to start the fourth where things really got interesting. The Pirates battled back from a 9-0 deficit to take the lead and could have sealed the victory with a free throw, but didn’t, leaving an opening for the Eagles. A three pointer by Marsh Valley put the game into overtime with the score tied 47-47.
In the overtime West Side returned the favor on a three by Kajsia Fuller, sending the game into a second overtime. Just one point was scored in those final minutes but it was not by the Pirates who lost to Marsh Valley 54-55.
“This was a heart breaker,” said Coach Bob Sorensen. “The girls are playing some solid basketball. The games are really entertaining but unfortunately, we are ending up on the short side of the close ones.
"Kajsia is playing like an all-star, leading us on both ends. Natalie continues to crash the boards and is looking to score. Jocie's leadership has really been instrumental in what we are accomplishing. Sienna did some good things as well, and as always, this is a team sport and the rest of the team have raised their level of play and that has made a huge difference.”
Kajsia Fuller led all scorers with 26 points. Sienna Fuller added 11, Timberly Dean six, Natalie Lemmon five and Madalyn Barzee, Alaina Telford and Jocie Phillips two each.
The Lady Pirates defeated Rich, 48-43, at home on Jan. 8 for a season sweep. Tied 13-13 at the end of one, West Side picked it up in the second and took a four point lead making it 26-22 at the half.
In the third quarter the Pirates maintained their momentum and extended their cushion to 39-30, to start the fourth. West Side held off a surge by the Rebels in the final frame for the win despite being outscored 9-13.
“It was a great game for the girls,” said Sorensen. “Kajsia continues to be so tough. Jocie added some much needed offense to go along with her tough defense. We had eight girls score for us which made me very happy.”
Kajsia led the team with 15, Jocie Phillips was right behind her with 11. Sienna Fuller chipped in nine, Lemmon six, Telford three and Barzee and Dean two each, for a very balanced game.
The Lady Pirates lost to Aberdeen on the road Jan. 6, but played some really good basketball. The 13-13 first quarter started off with a bucket by West Side who held a slight advantage most of the quarter until Aberdeen tied it and went on to outscore the Pirates by three at the half.
The Tigers extended their lead in the third by as much as 10, before West Side battled back and finished the quarter 49-52.
Unfortunately, they could not keep up their momentum and scored just six in the final frame, for a 55-64 loss.
“Aberdeen was an amazing game,” Sorensen said. “Just a battle of two good teams. The scoring was consistent from Kajsia and Sienna. Natalie pulled down a ton of boards. We just turned the ball over at the end which hurt us. I just feel the girls are building momentum. I am very proud of them.”
Kajsia Fuller led with 21 points and Sienna Fuller added almost as many with 19. Jocie Phillips scored eight, Lemmon five and Barzee two.