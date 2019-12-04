The Lady Pirates have had a rocky start to their season but are hoping the experience they are gaining will make a big difference when they begin to play district teams on Dec. 13. West Side travels to Rich, Utah, on Thursday, Dec. 5 and hosts Ameriscan Falls on Saturday, Dec. 7. Both games begin at 7 p.m.
In their second match up with Grace on the road Nov. 26, the Pirates lost 26-56. A scoreless seond quarter proved to be too much for West Side to overcome and widened a six-point deficit to 22 at the half. Though they came back and played much better in the second half, particularly in the fourth quarter. It was not enough to get back in the game.