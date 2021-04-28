The Lady Pirates face Soda Springs today, April 28, at 4 p.m. on the road. It will be their first meeting with the Cardinals this season and their only game this week.
At home on April 23, West Side didn’t cross the plate until the bottom of fifth inning but to their credit, they held Malad to just four runs to that point. Paige Comeau singled in the inning giving Haley Sparow a chance to score. Sparrow had two hits in the game and doubled once for the Pirates.
Unfortunately for West Side, the Dragons got their bats going in the final inning and plated six runs to win the game, 10-1.
The Pirates also travelled to Idaho Falls on April 21, where they played Ririe and North Fremont. They lost to North Fremont 4-14, but beat Ririe (score not available at press time).