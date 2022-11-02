...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY...
* WHAT...Southwest wind 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St.
Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry,
Bone, Wayan, and Swan Valley.
* WHEN...until noon MDT today
* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs,
and outbuildings is possible, along with isolated power
outages. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high
winds begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in
forested areas or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use
caution if you must drive, and keep both hands firmly on the
steering wheel. Drivers of high profile vehicles should consider
delaying travel until the high winds subside.
&&
1 of 8
West Side brings home the second place 2A state volleyball trophy.
The Lady Pirates overcame a great deal of opposition and earned the right to defend their state title in Shelley over the weekend.
Though they fell short in the final round of the 2A State volleyball tournament, it was not by much. West Side brought home second place by coming around the long way after losing to Malad in the opening round, 2-3.
The Pirates went on to beat Declo and Nampa Christian in three straight sets before facing Malad yet again. This time it was an elimination round as both teams had one loss. West Side came out on top winning three of the five sets and advanced to a match with Ririe. Another close battle won 3-2 put the Pirates right where they wanted to be, the championship match.
West Side knew it would be a tough match as Melba had already beaten Malad. They gave it their best shot but lost 1-3, giving them second place.
“What an amazing season we had!” said Coach Melinda Royer. “The West Side Pirates finished second at state fighting back through the bracket after a first-round loss. The Pirates fought back eliminating Declo, Nampa Christian, Malad, and Ririe. I am so proud of my entire team, especially my seniors: Abby Fuller, Laney Beckstead, Natalie Lemmon, Paige Comeau, Sami Roberts, and Audrey Gunderson. These girls are amazing individuals that left all they had on the court! I am proud of the students, friends, and athletes that they are!”
