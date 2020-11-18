West Side opened the girls basketball regular season at Marsh Valley on Nov. 13. They are scheduled to travel to American Falls on Wednesday, Nov. 18 and host Grace on Saturday Nov. 21. A road game against Firth on Tuesday, Nov. 24 will finish up November. The games are all at 7:30 p.m.
Like Preston, the Pirates are approved to allow a limited number of spectators until Nov. 22. What happens after that will depend on the status of COVID-19 at that time.
The Lady Pirates lost the away game at Marsh Valley 40-57 but are not discouraged about a non-conference loss against a 3A team. They expect their greater level of experience this season to stand them in good stead and are grateful for the opportunity to play.