The Lady Pirates will finish up the 2019 schedule with home games against Soda Springs and Rich, Utah. Both teams will be a challenge for West Side. Particularly the Cardinals who are playing very well. Tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 18 the Pirates face Soda and they host Rich on Friday, Dec. 20. Both varsity games begin at 7 p.m. and JV at 5:30 p.m.
At home against Marsh Valley on Dec. 14, West Side allowed the Eagles a 19-3 advantage in the first quarter and never recovered. They finished with a 36-49 loss.
The rest of the game was a pretty even match-up, with the Pirates outscoring Marsh Valley 12-8 in the second quarter and tying them 10-10 in the fourth. They also played well in the third, though the Eagles won that quarter 12-11.
A better start and West Side would have been right there at the end, but the hole proved too deep to dig themselves out.
"Marsh Valley was a totally different effort from the girls,” said Coach Bob Sorensen. “We were stagnant in the first quarter and they made five three-point shots. We made some changes and won each quarter after that. We just need to get some consistency in what we do in order to turn things around. The girls still are working extremely hard and continue being very positive.”
The Lady Pirates got off to a slow start against conference foe Bear Lake on the road Dec. 13, falling behind 4-13 in the first quarter. By the half it was 9-25, and West Side fell to the Bears, 31-58.
In the second half the Pirates did a much better job offensively, but were unable to match Bear Lake.
"We need to get better securing offensive rebounds do we can get get second chance points," said Sorensen. "It was a physical game and we lost a couple starters early due to injury. Defensively we gave up too many easy baskets."
Kajsia Fuller led the team with 10 points followed by Jocie Phillips with nine. Baily Aston added six, Timberly Dean and Karley Robinson two each, and Patryce Eldredge and Chloe Keller one each.