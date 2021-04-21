The Lady Pirates travel to Idaho Falls today, April 21, for a game with Ririe at 4 p.m. and hosts Malad in a 4 p.m. conference game on Friday, April 23.
Their first game of the week, against Sky View, was canceled due to weather. But, despite cold temperatures and showers that drenched players and fans alike, the Lady Pirates faced Bear Lake at home the next day.
West Side lost at home to Bear Lake, 13-3, in four innings on April 15. The Bears plated six runs in the top of the first inning, but things were looking pretty good for the Pirates who came back and answered with three of their own in the bottom of the second to make it 3-6. Paige Comeau doubled for West Side and Brinley Tripp, Laney Beckstead and Hailey Sparrow each got singles.
The Pirates limited Bear Lake to just one run in the third inning, but six in the fourth sealed their fate when West Side couldn’t put together a rally in the bottom of the inning.
In the Malad softball tournament over the weekend, West Side had a great showing against American Falls, plating 10 runs in the first inning and going on to win it 13-1, in five innings.