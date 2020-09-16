The Lady Pirates had a great week with wins at the Snake River tri-match and the West Jefferson volleyball tournament in Terreton, Idaho. They travel to Bear Lake today, Sep. 16, for a match at 7 p.m. and will host a tri-match with Preston and Marsh Valley on Saturday, Sept. 19, beginning at 5 p.m.
At the Jefferson tournament West Side took first in their pool seeding them for the tournament. They beat Butte, Teton, and West Jefferson. In the tournament the Pirates played well as a team and defeated Butte and Salmon enroute to the championship match against Ririe.
West Side prevailed against Ririe to win the tournament. “The girls played as a team and found success!” said Coach Melinda Royer.
In Snake River on Sept. 9, the Lady Pirates took on Kimberly and won in three 16-25, 26-24, 15-13. They also swept Snake River 25-18, 19-25, 15-8.