West Side rebounded from the setback to North Fremont with three consecutive wins. They play their first conference game in Malad tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. and travel to Soda Springs Saturday, Dec. 17 to play at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 will be in Grace also at 7 p.m. The Lady Pirates are excited to see how they match up against district foes.

At home against Firth on Dec. 9, West Side jumped out to an 18-4 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Their third win in as many nights, the Pirates hope to carry that momentum into conference play.


