West Side rebounded from the setback to North Fremont with three consecutive wins. They play their first conference game in Malad tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. and travel to Soda Springs Saturday, Dec. 17 to play at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 will be in Grace also at 7 p.m. The Lady Pirates are excited to see how they match up against district foes.
At home against Firth on Dec. 9, West Side jumped out to an 18-4 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Their third win in as many nights, the Pirates hope to carry that momentum into conference play.
“It was good games for us to work on some things to get ready for district games,” said Coach Bridget Garner. “We are looking forward to playing Malad and Soda this week. Saturday night was good for us to gain some confidence in our outside shots again.”
West side led 36-15 at the half and went on to win 63-27 in their highest scoring game of the season.
Natalie Lemmon led the team with 13 points but Julia Jensen, Aubrie Barzee and Laney Beckstead were right behind with 11 each. Beckstead hit three of the Pirates’ seven threes in the game. Holly Kropf added eight points and Letti Phillips seven.
West Side faced West Jefferson on Dec. 8 at home and started off a little slow. They trailed 8-11 at the end of the first quarter before stepping up their defense and shutting down the Panthers in the second.
After building a 16-13 lead in the first half, the Pirates more than doubled their score in the third quarter outscoring West Jefferson 18-8. That momentum carried them through a Panther rally to a 43-32 victory.
Beckstead led the team with 14 points, 12 from threes, followed by Barzee with 11 and Jensen seven.
Against Declo on Dec. 7 West Side was tied 10-10 at the end of the first quarter but got their defense going in the second for a 20-14 advantage at the half.
Once they got going the Pirates outscored the Hornets in each of the remaining quarters for a 40-29 win.
Lemon led the team with 14 points and Barzee had 12.
