WS Volleyball team had a victorious weekend both at home and in the West Jefferson Varsity Tournament. They travel to Soda Springs today where varsity will play at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 the Pirates host Malad at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 18 they will be at Marsh Valley where they play Marsh Valley and Preston starting at 11 a.m.
The team participated in the West Jefferson Varsity Tournament on Sept. 11 in Terreton, ID. They took first place in pool play and advanced to the tournament. In the tournament they defeated West Jefferson, Ririe, and played North Freemont for the championship. The Lady Pirates won the championship match in just two sets.
West Side hosted a tri-match with Altamont and Grace on Sept. 10. They opened against Altamont and won in three sets 25-19, 25-14, 25-17. In the evening West Side faced a competent Grace team and the home crowd was gratified when the Pirates came from behind to win in five sets 25-20, 15-25, 22-25, 25-12, 15-8. It was sweet revenge after losing to Grace in the opening game of the season.
Against Bear River in Garland on Sept. 2 the Pirates won in four. “The girls battled hard tonight,” said Coach Melinda Royer of the game. “Defense was the key to our success. Laney Beckstead led the team defensively and added several aces to pull out a win.”
At the Cokeville Tournament in Wyoming in August. West Side took second place behind Mountain View Wyoming. The following teams were in the tournament: Cokeville, Mountain View, Pinedale, Green River, Star Valley, Lyman, Preston, Bear Lake, Grace, Star Valley JV, and Evanston.