The Lady Pirates won two of their three games last week and traveled to Firth on Dec. 22. The Christmas tournament in Aberdeen was canceled but West Side will play at Delco on Wednesday, Dec. 30, at 4 p.m.
The Lady Pirates were in Rich, Utah, on Dec. 19, where they built a 14-6 lead in the first quarter and then held on to win it, 48-43. The Rebels pulled one back in the second quarter leaving West Side with a 22-15 advantage at the half.
The second quarter was the best offensively for both teams, which scored 17 each. The Pirates gave up a little more ground in the fourth but shot well enough to maintain the lead for a win.
“A great team win,“ said Coach Bob Sorensen. Besides the excellent offensive output from Kajsia (Fuller) and her rebounding tenacity, along with Natalie (Lemmon), Jocie (Phillips) has been spot on with controlling tempo and leading the aggressive defense. Due to foul trouble I went to my bench for extended periods and they did not disappoint. Defensively and scoring. It was fun to be part of such a great group who are starting to get their identity.”
Kajsia Fuller led the team with 19 points followed by Lemmon with nine. Sienna Fuller and Alaina Telford added five each, Jocie Phillips three, Madalyn Barzee, Timberly Dean and Bailey Aston two apiece, and Laney Phillips one.
Against Firth at home on Dec. 18, the Lady Pirates suffered a disappointing loss. After leading 11-5 in the first quarter and 21-16 at the half, West Side faltered down the stretch.
A four-point third quarter by the Pirates gave Firth an opportunity to close the gap and they took full advantage of it tying the score, 25-25.
West Side was unable to rally in the fourth and fell to the Cougars, 30-44.
“Once again we struggled getting our shots to fall,” said Sorensen. “I think we got tired as the game went on, so I need to do a much better job with my rotation. The girls really worked hard defensively and we just didn’t move offensively as well as we should have. Proud of their effort.”
Kajsia Fuller topped the team scoring with 10, Dean and Sienna Fuller added five each, Jocie Phillips and Lemmon four each and Laney Phillips two.
The West Side girls captured their first win of the season on the road against Soda Springs on Dec. 16. They were able to build on a 12-11 lead from the first quarter and take a 30-23 lead to the locker room.
Neither team put together much offensively in the third quarter, where both scored six points. The Pirates held on by the skin of their teeth in the final frame for a 50-47 victory. West Side made just enough free-throws to hold off the pesky Cardinals, who battled back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth, after Lemmon fouled out midway through the quarter. Jocie Phillips went to the line with five seconds on the clock and made it a three-point game, forcing Soda to shoot from way outside the arc and miss at the buzzer.
Kajsia Fuller led with 19 points, followed by Sienna Fuller with 17, Timberly Dean with seven, Jocie Phillips five and Lemmon and Barzee one each.
“It was our defense that won this for us,” Sorensen said.