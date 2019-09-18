West Side girls’ cross-country team secured a 5th place finish at the Tiger/Grizz Invitational held in Idaho Falls on Friday. It is a big meet with some tough competition.
The varsity team is traveling to Meridian for the Bob Firman with schools from Utah, Idaho and Wyoming on Sept. 20-21. The JV team will be competing at the Snake River Invitational in Blackfoot on Wednesday, Sept. 19.
In Idaho Falls, Natalia Lewis and Ashlyn Willis with a 6th and 7th place honors respectively earning medals for their performance. Senior, Christina Tripp, also finished strong in the 24th place followed by freshman, Eliza Olson and junior, Sadie Waite.
“The team remains focused on their goal at earning a place at the State Meet in November,” said Caoch Stacey Olsen. “District V remains the most competitive in the 2A division with nine-time state champions, Soda Springs and the Bear Lake team which consists of three runners who are ranked in the top 5.”
The WS boys results: Fourth Jacob Moffat 17:33.3, ninth Brentan Noreen 17:59.3, 31 Gideon Beutler 19:16.7, 32 Bradyn Noreen 19:17.5, 46 Samuel Beutler 20:12.0, 54 Alex Winward 20:41.3, 64 Hyrum Tolman 21:39.0