Elliott Larsen plugged in the electricity to the new Joseph T. Larsen Scoreboard and a crowd of friends and family cheered to commemorate the new structure.
“Let’s go win one!” said Elliott Larsen to Ashlynn Marlow, Kylie Jo Larsen and their PHS girls soccer teammates who were warming up to play their first game with the scoreboard.
Marlow arranged for the scoreboard to be built for her senior project. Kylie Jo is the daughter of the man the scoreboard honors, and the granddaughter of Elliott and Candy Larsen, who helped to fund the project.
The idea came about when Kylie Jo’s mother, Teresa Andersen, heard on different occasions, both Larsens and Marlow, discuss the idea. She told them both they needed to talk to each other and the project progressed.
Joseph T. Larsen loved sports of all kinds, said his mother, Candy. She helped to coach him and his friends in soccer as a child, but as he grew, and grew, to his 6’7” frame, basketball became his forte. He graduated from PHS in 2000, and was instrumental in forming a men’s basketball city league.
He and Teresa became the parents of Kylie Jo two years before he passed away following a car accident in 2005. His gregarious personality left many friends at a loss.
“This means a lot to us,” said Elliott, at the lighting. “We had wanted to do something for along time,” said Candy.
Sponsors of the scoreboard were the Larsen Family (Elliot and Candy), Lyn Garner (Idaho Land & Livestock), Ronnie Ward (IDA Beef), Mike Lower (Idaho Salvage & Metals), Tanner and Kelli Daniels (Thirsteze), Laurie and Lance Hemsley (Crumbl/Preston Hometown Auto), Shawn Carter (S & T Electric), Rocky Mountain Power, Craig Kunz and his crew (Preston School District Maintenance and Grounds), and Kyle Chatterton (Incredible Concrete).