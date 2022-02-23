The Larsen-Sant Library is celebrating 20 years since its completion this week. Library Director Laura Wheatley and Teresa Rasmussen invite patrons to attend the celebration.
“We are excited to invite everyone in Franklin County to join us in celebrating this 20th birthday,” Wheatley said. “We are excited to share memories of those who helped in any way to make our library a reality.”
The public is invited to an open house on Friday, February 25, for a tour of the library and to see the new systems, self-checkout apps and kiosks. Refreshments and a slideshow of the 20-year progress will be shown.
During the rest of the week ending on Friday, patrons can come into the library and put their name in the drawing for prizes. Find the Library Friend hidden each day somewhere in the children’s section of the library and get a prize. Answer the Question of the Day while in the library or on social media. The winner will receive a prize.
The process of moving all of the books and items from the old Carnegie Library to the new Larsen-Sant Library building was a memorable task.
“Walter Ross was the Preston City Mayor in 2002. He organized the event of the human chain,” recalled Teresa. “Most people remember or participated in the human book chain as books were passed from one person to another across Benson Park to the new location of the library on the corner or 1st East and 1st South, or lined up with their vehicles where books were loaded and taken to the newly awaiting shelves.”
Rasmussen said all those who participated in the human chain who helped bring all of the books from the old library can come in and get a commemorative button. Whenever they wear this button into the library, their fines will be waved during 2022
Teresa also related that many community members donated substantial amounts of money towards the completion of the new building. The Friends of the Library put in many hours raising funds to make it happen.
“Then one Thanksgiving weekend, David and Diane Sant, who grew up in Preston, came home for the holiday. David’s mother asked him to return some books to the library for her since the steps of the old Carnegie Library were always icy. At the library he saw the thermometer on the building showing the fund-raising progression and made a phone call to Carolyn Rounds, a member of The Friends of the Library. He asked her how much he would need to donate for the library to be named in honor of his mother and mother-in-law, who were long-time library users,” Rasmussen said. “The large donation from David and Diane Sant completed the funds needed to build the Larsen-Sant Library. The library was named for David Sant’s mother, Diann Sant and Diane Larsen Sant’s mother, Zelda Larsen, hence the name.”
To have a library in a community not only helps to connect the residents with information and ideas through the use of books, magazines, and use of the computer but it can also be referred to as a continuing educational facility for children as well as for adults.
Preston City has been fortunate to be home to their first library, the two-level 3,000 square foot Carnegie Library built in 1917 located across the street from the current post office on East Oneida. It served the community of Franklin County for 87 years adapting many changes.
“The biggest concern was the fee charged for use for patrons who lived outside of Preston to eventually use it for free,” recalled Phyllis Vaterlaus, who saw many changes over the years as a part-time employee at the library for 40 years. ”There was no elevator nor room for patrons with wheelchairs to peruse the stacks of books nor any room for people to study when they later started putting in computer stations.”
Along with the diminishing lack of space, years of use took a toll on the interior as well as the exterior and a new facility was planned.
“It was time for a new library with high-speed computer stations that patrons could access periodical databases on any topic, a reading area, couches and overstuffed chairs in front of a fireplace, a storytime area, individual offices for the director and a large meeting room with a kitchen which is what is now at the Larsen-Sant Library. It is a beautiful library and is very accessible to everyone—a place for the children, teenagers and the handicapped,” said Vaterlaus, now 88.
When Preston City was looking for a Director for the Carnegie Library to replace Ada Hansen in 1980, Cloteele Dahle applied and was hired. She came to the position with training as she had taken classes at Utah State University in how to run a library and cataloguing. She continued the training through programs provided by the Idaho State Library after she was hired. When the new library was built, she continued as director. After 33 years, she retired in 2013.
Going to the library was always a special occasion to Cloteele as a child.
“My mother read to me and I always loved reading,” she said. “Over the years, I’ve realized how important reading is to children so when I became Director, I liked doing the different children’s programs and promoted them.”
Because of lack of space at the Carnegie Library building and being on two levels, she said it was hard to do too much so when the Larsen-Sant Library was built on one level, it provided more space to incorporate more programs.
“I was really excited when they built the new library as we were able to do more programs that were more accessible, like putting in more computers, and do more activities and programs. In that way, we were able to better serve the community,” said Cloteele. “We always had a great supportive library board to work with. We were fortunate to have the support of the community and the Sant family that made it possible to build the new library.”
The library staff wanted the library to be the center of the community and provide programs to promote reading for all ages. The community room is also an asset as it is used by many different organizations in the community supporting many activities and programs for children and adults.
“Now after 20 years, we are in need of changes again. An expansion of 6,000 square feet to the existing library is planned to accommodate our growing community,” Rasmussen said.