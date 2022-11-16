For the last four years the Larsen-Sant Library has been raising funds for a greatly needed expansion.
The Larsen-Sant Library was built 20 years ago in 2002. Since then, use has risen dramatically, with library staff reporting a 56% increase in items checked out and a 188% increase in library materials available. The number of programs the library has offered has grown by 425%, while program attendance has gone up 166%.
Overall, library visits have increased 260% since it first opened.
As public use has continued to grow, the library started looking into an expansion in 2017. Since then it has raised over $800,000 with the possibility of a $1 million grant.
The expansion would add 6,000 square feet to the existing building. This additional square footage will allow more room for everything in the library, but particularly, it will allow a larger specified programming area, larger children’s section, enclosed computer lab, larger teen and Maker Space, six additional meeting/study rooms, more storage and office space.
Currently all programs are being held in the Community Room because of space issues inside the library. This means the community doesn’t have full access to the Community Room. Each program director hauls everything to the Community Room to set up, then takes it down and hauls it back into the library. A designated programming area would allow more space and save library staff time and energy for other needs.
An enclosed computer lab would allow all patrons using the computers a quiet area. Tests are proctored from many different universities for community members on these computers. A quiet area is required for this purpose.
Having a larger enclosed teen space would give teens a much-needed place to go, and a place for a Maker Space would allow building and creativity in all of the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) areas to be available to everyone all the time.
Anyone who has been to the library with their children knows how crowded the children’s section is. Our community needs a larger children’s section that will give a larger choice of books to choose from, and a space to enjoy learning and reading. It will also allow more area for building and creating with added learning tools.
Study and meeting rooms are a premium space at the library. Patrons are always needing these spaces for studying and/or the multiple meetings that are held at the library.
For these reasons, we are asking our community to donate to a great cause.
The Larsen-Sant Library Board and Staff would like to thank these generous donors, along with those who donated “In Memory” of those who have passed: Carl and Joyce Bingham, Richard and Sue Stewart, Gaylin and Edna Fuller, Fuller and Fuller, Caitlyn and Tom Schmidt, Boyd and Cindy Burbank, Swainton Mill and Cabinet, Friends of the Library, Rotary Club, Audrey Dransfield, Diane and Jeff Hyde, Lyle and Carol Henderson, David and Pauline Woodward, Mary Lucherini, Kimball Smith, Dallas and Beth Schumann, Mayme Goss Pugmire, Sandra V. and Douglas S. Webb, Max and Glenda Excell, Mary Penrod, Verl and Peggy Christensen, Alta Bank, Preston Drug, FCMC, Julie Westerberg, Saundra Webb, Kitty and Leo Silvernagle, Naylor Insurance, Steven Aust, McKenzie and McKenzie, Pioneer 2nd Grade Teachers, Alvaro Jones, Tina Stewart, Kristen Allred, Max Dahle, Glenda Session, Layne and Christie Bartholomew, Ritewood Inc., Randy Griffin, Steven Peterson, Linda Sant, Tami Geier, Kim Moser Clark, Carey Cole, Darlene Hansen, Alene Parrish, Randy Nelson, Sheila Rasmussen, Betty Nash, Tom Petterborg, George Wilcox, Reed Smith, Phyllis Acock, Trevor Johnson, Sharon Naegle, Gwen Kinghorn, DiAnn Beckstead Bodily, Gail Barr, Del Rumsey and Clair and Alzina Egbert, Reed Smith, Pyllis Acock, Renee Carter, Bert and Laura Wheatley, Trevor Johnson, Sharon Naegle, Gwen Kinghorn, Gail Barr, Sheldon Coburn, Larry Ward, Mel Thomsen, Dana Sturgeon, Thane Winward, Maurine Crockett, Saundra Hubbbard, Ward Nielsen, Vivien Schvanaveldt, Carolyn Waddoups and several donors that wish to remain anonymous.
The Larsen-Sant Library Mission Statement is: “To enrich lives and to strengthen our community by bringing people, information, and ideas together for lifelong learning and opportunities.”
The Larsen-Sant Library is your library. Help us build a library that will meet the needs of all of our growing community by donating generously.
To donate, make checks payable to: Franklin County Library District or Larsen-Sant Library, 109 South 100 East Preston, Idaho 83263. Call (208) 852-0175 or visit online at http://larsen-sant.lili.org/. We also accept Venmo.
