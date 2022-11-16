larsen sant library childrens section

The children’s section at the Larsen-Sant Library in Preston has seen a big increase in public use over the years and is one of the areas that would benefit from a planned expansion for which funds are currently being raised.

 Submitted photo/Larsen-Sant Library

For the last four years the Larsen-Sant Library has been raising funds for a greatly needed expansion.

The Larsen-Sant Library was built 20 years ago in 2002. Since then, use has risen dramatically, with library staff reporting a 56% increase in items checked out and a 188% increase in library materials available. The number of programs the library has offered has grown by 425%, while program attendance has gone up 166%.


