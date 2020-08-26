The Larsen-Sant Library has set new hours of operation to coincide with the opening of school, said assistant director Teresa Rasmussen.
It will be open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 – 3 p.m. School age children, age five and up, may now enter the library when accompanied by a parent or a child age 12 or older.
“Library is always a safe place for kids after school,” she said. Hand washing and masks are required and a limit of 25 people may visit for up to one hour at a time.
The story walk that has been enjoyed by library patrons during the summer months are now over. “We had quite a few kids come through and look at it,” said Rasmussen.
The Pre-School Virtual Story Time on Thursdays at noon, will begin again in September. It can be accessed through the library’s Facebook page.
Also in September, on Tuesdays after school, the library is starting up its Virtual BFF (Books Friends and Fun) Club. Grab-and-go bags filled with STEM activities to go along with the BFF Club may be picked up at the library anytime after the Tuesday of the activity.
Whether the library will expand its programs depends on how things go once school start, said Teresa Rasmussen, assistant library director. “Our board is just being very careful,” she said. All items that come in are disinfected and quarantined for three days before they are available again to the public.
“We haven’t been nearly as busy as normal, but it has picked up, she said. “We’ve had a lot more people using the drive-up window. Families call in and ask for books, and then come to the window and pick them up.