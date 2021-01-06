The Larsen-Sant Library is starting up its annual Literary Lovers Book Club in January.
The club, has been held in conjunction with the Idaho Commission for Libraries’ Let’s Talk About It program in the past. Since the idaho Library Commission cancelled the Let’s Talk About It program, the Larsen-Sant library has created its own club and will host meetings via Zoom. Local presenters will discuss the four books scheduled for the club.
Those books are: The No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency, The Year Money Grew on Trees, Having Our Say and Woods Runner.
The No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency will be discussed Jan. 13, at 6 p.m., with Myrna Fuller. The book, by Alexander McCall Smith, is part of a series that tells the story of the delightfully cunning and enormously engaging Precious Ramotswe, who is drawn to her profession to “help people with problems in their lives.” Immediately upon setting up shop in a small storefront in Gaborone, she is hired to track down a missing husband, uncover a con man, and follow a wayward daughter. But the case that tugs at her heart, and lands her in danger, is a missing eleven-year-old boy.
“The Year Money Grew on Trees,” will be presented on Jan. 27, at 6 p.m. by Julie Westerberg. This unusual and captivating novel brims with a sense of can-do and earned independence. With frostbitten fingers, sleepless nights, and sore muscles, fourteen-year-old Jackson Jones and his posse of cousins discover the lost art of winging it when they take over an orchard of three hundred wild apple trees. They know nothing about pruning or irrigation or pest control, but if they are to avoid losing the $8,000 they owe on an unfair contract with their neighbor, Mrs. Nelson, they just have to figure it out.
In “Having our Say,” presented on Feb. 10, at 6 p.m., by Lynda Hamblin, sisters Sarah and Elizabeth Delany speak their mind in a book that is both a vital historical record and a moving portrait of two women who continued to love, laugh, and embrace life after over 100 years of living side by side. Their sharp memories show the post-Reconstruction South and Booker T. Washington; Harlem’s Golden Age and Langston Hughes, W.E.B. Du Bois, and Paul Robeson. Bessie breaks barriers to become a dentist; Sadie quietly integrates the New York City system as a high school teacher.
Gary Paulson’s “Woods Runner,” will be presented on Feb. 24, at 6 p.m., by Penny Wright. It is the story of 13-year-old Samuel, who has grown up on the frontier of a British colony, when the Revolutionary war comes to his family’s life. British soldiers and Iroquois attack. Samuel’s parents are taken away, prisoners. Samuel follows, hiding, moving silently, determined to find a way to rescue them. Each day he confronts the enemy, and the tragedy and horror of war. But he also discovers allies, men and women working secretly for the patriot cause. And he learns that he must go deep into enemy territory to find his parents: all the way to the British headquarters, New York City.
Bags of books are ready for check out at the library. Along with the Literary Lovers, the library will also host Great Reads for Girls and the Books4Boys via Zoom starting in January.
Anyone may call for details at 208 852-0175 or go to http://larsen-sant.lili.org.