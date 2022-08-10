Preston’s Larsen-Sant Library has two new self-checkout kiosks thanks to a grant administered through the Idaho Commission for Libraries, with funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Preston’s Larsen-Sant Library has two new self-checkout kiosks thanks to a grant administered through the Idaho Commission for Libraries, with funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Courtesy Photo/Larsen-Sant Library
A new book return chute at the library automatically checks items in as they are dropped through the chute.
The Larsen-Sant library now has a system that only larger libraries can usually afford, thanks to a grant opportunity that became available to Idaho libraries.
The grant, “Keep Students Learning and Adults Earning” was awarded to the library last July in the amount of $49,400 to install an RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) system. Every item in the library now has an RFID tag. This gives patrons more check-out options.
There are 2 new easy to use self-checkout kiosks, where a patron can scan their library card and put as many as 4 books on the reader to automatically checkout their items. They then have the choice of looking at their account and printing a receipt. Patrons also have the option of downloading the Larsen-Sant library app, logging into their account, and managing their own item checkouts on their device.
Along with the self-checkout methods, there is a return chute that will automatically check items in as they are dropped through the chute. Security gates at the door will alert staff and patrons if items are not checked out properly. This system is convenient to the library patrons and staff members. It also keeps items secure from theft. The library has been losing on an average of $300 worth of items yearly. The new system is now installed and fully operational for patrons to enjoy.
The project started by installing and linking RFID tags on every item in the library, which was no small task. It took 7 weeks with the help of library staff, the Friends of the Library, and other community volunteers to complete. The project also includes a Scanning Wand (AKA the Harry Potter Wand) that allows staff to scan the shelves to find missing books and inventory our collection, 2 library Rover tablets for staff to handle circulation problems from the stacks instead of running back to the computers, and 3 circulation plates at the circulation desk.
This project has been a preventative measure to protect library staff and our community patrons during the COVID pandemic. It allows patrons to protect themselves as well as others, if needed, by social distancing and having the options to use their own devices to check items out.
The grant was administered through the Idaho Commission for Libraries with funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Library patrons and staff members are loving the new system. It is fun to see the excitement of the children as they checkout their own items.
The library is raising funds for an expansion to the library and this system will be beneficial for the added space.