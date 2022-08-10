Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Larsen-Sant library now has a system that only larger libraries can usually afford, thanks to a grant opportunity that became available to Idaho libraries.

The grant, “Keep Students Learning and Adults Earning” was awarded to the library last July in the amount of $49,400 to install an RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) system. Every item in the library now has an RFID tag. This gives patrons more check-out options.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you