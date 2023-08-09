Kaden Larsen signed to play basketball for Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake Washington, under Coach Hopkins. He will be redshirting this fall. Larsen will be studying business administration with a minor in finance.
Larsen went to an elite camp and was asked to attend a couple of private practices with select individuals. While there he was impressed with Coach Hopkins and his coaching philosophy.
“I really liked how he taught and the way he wanted to play was definitely something I looked at,” said Larsen. “Coach Hopkins also really cared to take time to say Hi to my family and ask how they were. This showed me the person he was and that he is all about doing the right things to win and helping me become the best player I can be.”
Kaden began playing basketball at the tender age of 18 months. “I had a mini hoop at my grandparents'’ house and would play all the time,” Larsen said. “Since then, I’ve never stopped playing. If I ever had downtime, I was always finding a way to get in a gym somewhere to improve my game as much as I could. I just fell in love with basketball since I was little and put my focus toward it. I liked playing other sports but none of them had a hold on me like basketball.”
Larsen had a couple of schools reach out but they did not seem to be a good fit. Finding a school became his biggest challenge since a lot of them said he wasn’t what they were looking for.
“During the summer I would either go to my AAU team and have training sessions or ask Coach Jones to get in the gym at school. Mentally it was kind of tough because after the season ended I wasn’t sure how things would play out. My family told me God had a plan and I stuck it out and got here.”
Larsen was inspired to become who he is by his grandpa and his mom. “My grandpa is the person who really got me into basketball and helped me grow my love of the game,” he said. “My mom showed me that you can play anything you want as long as you put your mind to it.”
Larsen is following in the footsteps of both his grandfather and older half brother.
“My grandpa was a really good basketball player when he was my age and he would tell me stories,” said Larsen. “I wanted to be like him since I was little. My older half brother played basketball and football at Preston. He went on to play college football and I wanted to be like him because I look up to him.”
Larsen also enjoys lifting, games with friends and even football.
“Last year I played football for the first time in high school and loved it but before I never wanted to. I wasn’t big on lifting until my junior year but it just became something I like to do.”
Larsen has two things he loves about basketball, the first being the shoes.
“A lot of people might know I love shoes and am always trying to get booping shoes or just casual kicks,” he said.
The other is the competition. “I love to compete and basketball is all about that.” He also loves that “basketball is almost an art the way it is played. I like that is a go, go, go, sport. When I watch the NBA and see how guys play, it’s like an art and I love it.”
Larsen’s dream is to become the best player he can while also being a great student since one can only play ball for so long. He hopes to move to a four year college at some point and after college, wants to start a business with his dad or on his own.
“I would like to give credit to God," Larsen said. "He has blessed me with the ability to play this game. I want to give a big thank you to my family for supporting me through all the years and taking me all over to give me opportunities. I also want to thank all my coaches over the years for coaching me and helping me get here."
