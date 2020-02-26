Dear Editor
I look forward to seeing the play “South Pacific” that opens Feb. 27. One of the cast has been in almost every offering over several years. This may be her last. She comes alive on stage. Her name is Mary Ann Marsh, my friend.
We were in Scrooge, the musical, two different years playing our same roles. The melodramas we’ve been in were lots of fun.
We were both in the auditorium scene in Napoleon Dynamite, and she got off the bus right before La Fonda.
Advertisement
The Worm Creek Theatre invites the entire town to audition. Come prepared to read, sing and dance or just show up.
Ruby Edwards
Preston