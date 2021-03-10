Although the Nutcracker is traditionally a Christmas production, it was a wintertime success on Feb. 25-27. "There was more interest than we could fit in," said Anna Beth Olsen of the Worm Creek Opera House, where the production was performed. Tickets were also sold for online viewing of the performances.
Olsen said every ticket was sold.
The annual production was directed by Kimberly Hobbs, who also danced the role of the Nutcracker. Some local families have made participation in the annual performance a tradition.