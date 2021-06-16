Part of Clifton City’s Founder’s Day celebration last weekend included the Neil Fuller Memorial Lawnmower Ride to Clifton Basin.
Although more people signed-up originally, three people made it to the basin, said Neil’s son, Curt: himself, the even organizer, Andy and his son, Nick Clawson.
The event was born when Clawson heard Curt recount his father telling him that he’d ridden his lawnmower to the basin and back — a 10 mile trip. Curt didn’t believe him.
“Why would you doubt me?” Neil asked Curt.
“Show me pictures,” laughed Curt. So Neil did it again, and snapped what Curt called the only selfie his dad ever took of himself and that lawnmower, in Clifton Basin.
Neil passed away in 2018, and Clawson thought it would be fun to remember him with the ride.
“We loved Neil and we miss him in our community,” said Andy. “He was a stalwart in our community. He taught all my kids in drivers ed, except one. He was the history teacher for three of him. I miss all the days visiting with him on his motorcycle.”
Now, when Curt, Andy and Nick call Neil crazy for having made the ride, they know exactly how crazy.
The belt to Andy’s lawnmower came off as he descended the trail. He quickly passed his son, and Curt, leaving them cause to worry. When they came upon him again, he was underneath the lawnmower — fortunately just putting the belt back into place.
“I just grabbed the gear shift and shifted it down, and it slowed down enough I could get it stopped,” said Andy. “We hope to do it next year. But I’m definitely not going to free wheel my lawn mower on way down. That was a crazy ride.”
Next time, he said, “I won’t try to beat my son! I was unscathed, but scared!”
Curt agreed. “It was a long, steep, bouncy ride. The whole time (riding up to the basin) I thought ‘Why did Dad do this?’ I don’t know what got into him,” he chuckled.