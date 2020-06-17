Work continues to progress on efforts to raise Oneida through the two hollows on the east side of Preston, and is expected to run through the summer, said Jeff Sorenson, project engineer for Keller Associates.
Although construction was initially expected to run through July, Sorenson said underground springs on the east side of the second hollow slowed progress.
Crews created underground rock pathways for water from the springs to run without damaging the dirt work of the new roadbed.
To date, including work that was done in 2018, the crew has hauled in 60,000 tons of aggregate material (dirt) in the two hollows, said Sorenson.
In the east hollow, the contractor is constructing a Mechanically Stabilized Earth retaining wall, where the first layers of dirt were about 10 inches deep, and were spread on metal bands that stretched from 10-23 feet across the road.
Then, the edges of each layer of dirt are wrapped with fabric to prevent sluffing. A layer of rock is placed between that fabric and wire panels. The metal strips hold the fill material, rocks, and panels in place.
Subsequent layers will be deeper, up to 20 inches, as the walls are built up. The wall and embankments will be allowed to settle for a year or more before two 12-foot lanes will be paved. There will be a five-foot shoulder on each side of the road when it is completed and the road through the east hollow will be about 20 feet higher than it originally was.
The west hollow is simply a “dirt embankment” said Sorenson, but is built layer by layer as well. It will ultimately be raised about nine feet.