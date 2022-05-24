Approximately 487 Preston North Stake Young Men and Young Women ages 11-18 with their ward adult leaders attended an Aaronic Priesthood Commemoration held on Tuesday, May 17, at the Preston Fairgrounds Rodeo Arena.
A meal served to the gathered group started off the festivities of the evening at the annual event with pulled pork sandwiches prepared, cooked and served by Kevin Hepworth of the Preston North Stake Young Men Presidency, along with chips, drinks, cookies and Creamies. The serving tables were set up in the shade. The youth and leaders either sat at the picnic tables at the pavilion or sat on the grass while eating their meal. It was observed during a beautiful night temperature-wise.
“Not only were the youth well fed by food, but they were spiritually fed as well,” said Ryan Buttars, Young Men’s Stake President. The Preston North Stake Presidency, President Ron Smellie, and Counselors Michael Romney, and LaWrell Cook all spoke to the youth of the Stake. Each member of the Stake Presidency shared with the youth the importance of the Priesthood and how it has been restored upon the Earth to bless all people. President Smellie also encouraged the youth to "remember who they are, that Heavenly Father loves them, and that Heavenly Father is in the very details of their lives,” shared Buttars.
Cami Parkinson, Glendale Ward Young Women’s Secretary, attended the event with her two sons. “I liked what the speakers emphasized about how important the girl’s and women’s role is in having the Priesthood in our lives as we serve in our callings,” said Cami.
Shayden Parkinson, age 15, commented “I liked how President Smellie said we should include God in our decisions in our lives.” His brother, Daxton Parkinson, age 12, said he liked the food. “I enjoyed the Creamies for dessert.”
The Aaronic Priesthood Commemoration activity was planned and carried out by 24 youth that serve on the Stake Youth Council. Trey Smith, a member of the Youth Council, conducted the meeting.
“I just love those youth who are dedicated and love to serve. It was wonderful to see so many youth and leaders in attendance. The youth and leaders of the Preston Idaho North Stake are so amazing, and truly the best,” emphasized Buttars.