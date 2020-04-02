Leah Madsen, formerly of Preston, died March 30, 2020 in Heber City, Utah of complications from colon cancer. She was 87. Leah was born in Oxford, Idaho on September 24, 1932 to John and Rose Hobson. She was raised in Malad and graduated from Malad High School in 1950. In 1952, she married DeWayne Madsen in Malad (later solemnized in the Seattle LDS Temple). They lived in Washington state for over 50 years, raising their five children there. In 2006, they moved to Preston where DeWayne passed away in 2010. In 2019, Leah moved to Heber City to live with her daughter and family and was there until her passing. She is preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, 4 brothers, her husband and daughter-in-law. She is survived by her children: Mike (Georgann), Santaquin, Utah; Linda (Will), Marysville, Washington; Dave (Becky), Hugoton, Kansas; Brian (Lesa, deceased), Cole, Utah, 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A private service will be held in Malad, April 6, 2020 at 12:00, followed by burial in the Malad City Cemetery under the direction of Horsley Funeral Home.
