Preston School District is in the process of implementing a program called LEAP, which pairs students whose first language is not English with mentors who know the process of getting into and succeeding in post-high school education. The idea for the program was brought to the district by community member, Doug Webb, last fall.
“Oftentimes, students that have parents that haven’t gone to college themselves, don’t know what the next step is, and they aren’t comfortable to come to school and ask,” said Superintendent Marc Gee. The program has been successfully implemented in Cache County schools, where a partnership has been made between businesses and Utah State University to help those students pay for their first year of school as well.
Webb and district personnel involved with implementing he idea in Preston have discovered that a lot of the programs offered through Bridgerland in Logan are offered at Idaho State University’s College of Technology. The Albertson Foundation offers such students tuition for their first semester, said Webb. Utah State will not match funds for participants of LEAP in Preston as they are providing for the program’s participants in Cache County.
About a dozen students at Preston High School have expressed interested in exploring opportunities for the secondary education their parents never received, said Gee. The district has found several mentors lined up and are looking for more. After the Christmas break, the district will begin matching those students with mentors and find ways to raise funding to help them with tuition.
“This is for kids who don’t have any family background that schooling is important,” said Webb. “They need to have the opportunity to know that education of another level is available to them and important.”