Natalie Westover, Dorismar Reyes and Lizbeth Rodriguez are blazing trails educationally for their families. Abigail Gomez is following in her sister’s footsteps. Since these girls graduated from Preston High School last spring, they have each begun post high school education.
The girls are part of a Cache Valley program geared towards helping Latino students gain the benefits of higher education. Recognizing that gaining secondary education is often a foreign subject for Latino youth, Rigo Chaparro, a business owner in Cache County, organized a program that not only pairs youth with mentors to help them navigate the road to gaining that education but helps them fund it.”It’s nice to make a generational change,” said Randy Sharp, one of the mentors. “Education is the key to success and pulling oneself out of poverty.”Called LEAP (Leadership, Education Achievement and Property) Scholarships, these funds are contributed by local businesses to be used however they were needed.Reyes, Rodriguez, Gomez and Westover are attending school with the help of the LEAP scholarship.Gomez has begun taking classes at Boise State University, where she is studying criminal justice as she hopes to be a police officer one day. Her mentor is Randy Sharp.Westover will be attending Bridgerland in January where she will study real estate. Her mentor is Peggy Christensen.Reyes is at Brigham Young University Idaho where she is studying nursing. She earned her CNA and worked at the Franklin County Nursing Home throughout her high school year. Her mentor is Julie Westerberg.Rodriguez is studying at Salt Lake Community College. Her mentor is Marie Delgado.Local businesses and individuals that help provide the scholarships are: Ritewood, Inc., David Woodward, Mike Romney, Cache Valley Bank, Alta Bank, Douglas & Sandra Webb and Ron Keller Tire, (Mike) Romney Services and Taylor Bowles.