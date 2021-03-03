Rachel Lee, daughter of Russ and Janette Lee signed to run cross-country and track for Southern Virginia University where she will study Early Childhood Education and speech pathology on an academic scholarship.
Under the direction of Coach Kyle Chandler, Lee and her new teammates will begin practice on Aug. 10. Lee says they “have created goals to take home a conference championship this coming fall at SVU. I have some amazing athletes on my team who I am excited to work with.” In the track program she will compete in the 800m and 1600m.
Lee grew up playing soccer starting from age five until she moved to Preston. It was the first sport she “grew to love.” When she was cut from the team, instead of dropping out of sports, Lee changed her focus.
“I devoted all of my drive and passion to cross-country,” she said. “I started running track my freshman year and cross-country my sophomore year. I am fairly new to the sport. I came to love the sport and the mental clarity it brought into my life. I love to run because the only thing you can do is think, no distractions, no interruptions, I make most of my big life decisions while running. Running brings a sense of completion and satisfaction with the progress. As a runner off days are detrimental to the progress. To be successful I learned that I needed to run every day even if I simply ran an easy mile. The hardest part is waking up before school to get a run in. Running can be physically tasking but the bulk of the struggle comes from being mentally tough enough to be successful.”
Lee didn’t start out at the top, like some do. It took a lot of hard work and dedication to reach her goals.
“I remember my first week running,” Lee said. “I started my first day at the back of the pack and ran less than a mile. I told myself I didn’t want to be last, so I moved up each day and by the end of the second week I finished a run with the one of our top runners. That summer was hard. I learned to commit to myself and my team. I regularly run from 30 minutes to 90 minutes with a five to 10 minute core work out.”
Mental toughness is important in all sports but distance running can be particularly difficult. At times it takes all an athlete has just to finish the course.
“My mantra for this season was, ‘you are stronger than you think you are,’” said Lee. “Your only boundary is your own mental state. Running is mentally difficult yet so mentally rewarding. It takes time and dedication.”
Like many athletes, Lee credits much of her success to the examples and support family, coaches and teammates.
“I would like to thank Coach Jones and Coach Campbell and my amazing team who have supported me and cheered me on every day,” she said. “I have two influential coaches in my running career first Coach Rich Monson of San Juan High School. “He taught me what it meant to be driven. Second, Coach Jones. He is amazing at building a team with a sense of family. My team is my family. And I thank Coach Jones for teaching me the value of family.”