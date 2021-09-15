With two councilmen present in person and two by phone, Franklin City approved the Legacy Village Phase 1 final plat submission to move ahead with conditions. Three representatives from the development group explained this first phase will include water, roadwork, and 12 single family homes. An HOA Management Company has also been put in place to cover the subdivision, and the stormwater drainage will be contained in a pond as part of the agreement.
Action was taken to remove the eight holes and large boulder in the island at Legacy Ranch. Incredible Concrete will cover the work to maintain the roundabout.
Franklin City’s legal team is reviewing an ordinance to buy time for a citizen’s committee to review and renovate the current development ordinances. This will give the city time to come up with new guidelines for future development.
The Annual Appropriation Ordinance was passed to provide expenses for next year’s budget.
Two items were tabled until information and paperwork could be submitted for the sewer disposal and fines involved.
The council elected not to support a city Trunk-or-Treat, or drive-by treats. The consensus of comments supported door-to-door trick-or-treaters on the Saturday evening preceding Halloween.