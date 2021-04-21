Sierra Homes was represented by Aaron Robertson and Marshae Stokes Wed., April 14, at Franklin’s City Council meeting, to clarify a new plan and answer questions for the Legacy Village Subdivision.
The future development, between the Legacy subdivision and Franklin City proper, has been redesigned over the past year to straighten out the streets, add parking to a larger park, and includes 81 single-family homes and 16 multi-family townhouses. A home owners’ association would manage the townhouses, which would be for sale as opposed to rentals, and the city engineers are addressing the water needs. Five hundred and seventy-three irrigation water shares are available to supplement the culinary needs. A large map of the proposal is available for citizens to view inside the conference room of Franklin City Hall.
Dallas Lowe met the requirements to gain the council’s approval for his business license to sell fresh produce along HWY 91. He has improved the appearance of the fruit stand. The council did clarify the difference between a farmer’s market, and his business, which does not use locally-grown produce. Lowe is required to change his banners to read “Lowe’s Produce,” and continue to meet Health Department requirements to apply for a separate solicitor’s license to be a meat vendor. Those regulations state that he must have a freezer in his vehicle running continuously to protect his products. He is in the process of working with the Health Department and the city to get that additional license.
Richard Kingsford appeared once again to clarify questions concerning the sale of his property on Maple Creek Road near the north end of the city limits. The council encouraged him to go ahead with that transaction, and they would guide him through the process of meeting the requirements of a subdivision as he proceeds.
In compliance with Fair Housing Month, Mayor Hawkes read in the government stipulations, and the council approved its rules. As COVID-19 restrictions have relaxed, the city plans to move forward with the ordinance update workshops as scheduled from last year.