This past weekend, I had the opportunity to stay in Boise and attend some of the state wrestling championship matches. I was able to watch several wrestlers from our district and I want to congratulate all of them for a job well done. Wrestling is a tough sport that requires a lot of dedication, skill, and strength. Getting to state is an accomplishment and many of our wrestlers came home as state champions and others with state medals. We are proud of all of them!
Senate Bill 1110 (S1110) passed the Senate this week. S1110 changes the number of Legislative Districts required to place a voter initiative on the ballot from 18 to 35. The time limit and signature requirements do not change if this bill becomes law. Idaho continues to be one of the fastest growing states in the nation, and this growth is especially found in our urban areas. Presently, if a group wanted to place an issue on the ballot, they must gather signatures in 18 of the 35 Legislative Districts. Right now, 18 Legislative Districts can be found within five of our most populous counties. For example, there are nine Legislative Districts in Ada County alone. To give perspective, our Legislative District 32 encompasses five full counties and part of a sixth. S1110 would require the signatures to be gathered throughout the entire state instead of just a portion of it. The idea is that if an issue does not warrant support across the whole state, then it should not be on the ballot. This would require a little over 1,800 signatures per Legislative District.
Another piece of important legislation that the Senate passed this week is Senate Joint Resolution 102 (SJR102). SJR102 would allow the Legislature to be able to call itself back into special session. This Senate Resolution is a proposed Constitutional Amendment and if approved by the House, it would be on the ballot and voted on by the people of Idaho in the next general election in November 2022. SJR102 would require a signed petition by 60% of the membership of both the Senate and the House of Representatives to be given to the Senate President Pro Tem and the House Speaker specifying the topics of a special session. These topics would be the only issues that could be addressed during a special session, which would keep the Legislature from meeting for too long. Currently, in the Idaho Constitution only the Governor has the authority to call the Legislature into a special, or extraordinary session.
In the Senate, we also voted on and approved Senate Bill 1139 (S1139). S1139 deals with and clarifies the authority of the Director of Health and Welfare in Idaho Code. It defines what the director can and cannot do with respect to quarantine and isolation orders. The bill also defines “quarantine” and “isolation” and adds language to allow for a request for a court review of orders issued by the director. A lot of work has gone into this bill and it has had input from many legislators, the Director of Health and Welfare, and the courts. S1139 received a unanimous vote and was sent to the House.