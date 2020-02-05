It was a pleasure to see the folks from Itafos Conda as they presented information to the House Resources and Conservation Committee concerning the Soda Springs mining operations. While there, Chairman Gibbs also introduced House Joint Memorial 11 (HJR 011) to the Committee. He will sponsor the Memorial in the House and I will be the Senate sponsor. Upon its passing, the Memorial will be sent to our Federal delegation and the President of the United States asking the federal government to move through the permitting process without delay. Itafos Conda is very important to our economy, not only because of the many jobs they create, but also for the supply of domestic fertilizer they produce for farmers throughout the country. It is important that the permitting process goes through in a timely manner so they can continue to operate.
In the Senate Health and Welfare Committee, I introduced Senate Bill 1242 (S 1242) and was able to then carry it to the Senate Floor. This bill, bought by the Idaho Health Care Association and the Idaho Hospital Association, cleans up some language in the statute and removes some of the restrictions for a person to become a nursing home administrator. It puts more focus on the work experience of the applicant and opens up the field for a person that has a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) with an emphasis in healthcare. This change should help hospitals across the state find nursing home administrators. According to some studies, Idaho ranks number three in the top 10 states with the highest rate of nursing home administrator turnover.
The Joint Legislative Oversight Committee (JLOC), which I co-chair, heard and released the latest report from the auditors at the Office of Performance Evaluation (OPE) this week. This latest report deals with the Department of Corrections and the problems it is having with prison overcrowding, outdated facilities and capacity management. Idaho’s increase in prison population is caused by our overall population growth, the increase of parole violations, and the number of term sentence releases that have not kept pace with the growth of inmate population. This results in some inmates being kept at county jails and others being sent to facilities in Texas. This is costing the state a lot of money. The result of the OPE study concluded that it would be cheaper in the long run if we built some new prisons and housed all our inmates in Idaho. Along with this conclusion are some ideas regarding some possible sentencing reforms. The results of this new study should help as the legislature and the governor decide how best to address this problem.
Chairman Gibbs and I introduced an RS this week that is enabling legislation to begin the re- adjudication of the Bear River. This is not a new concept and has been in the works for a few years. The Snake River has been adjudicated and North Idaho is in the process. The Bear River is one of the last drainages in Idaho to go through re-adjudication. Utah is looking for more water for the Wasatch Front, as well as the environmental concerns in the Great Salt Lake.
Adjudication will account for the water Idaho has and help us keep and protect our water. The Bear River was last adjudicated in 1920. Property boundaries and water uses have changed since then. We know that the Bear River is going to be adjudicated sooner or later. It will be more cost effective to start the process now while we have experienced people in place. It is time for an update, and we are able to go forward under our own terms while protecting the water we have in District 32.