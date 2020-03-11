President Henry B. Eyring from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints was a special visitor this week. He came to Boise to present Governor Little his family history. He was then able to tour the Capitol building and meet with a few of us before we met on the Senate floor. We we were honored to have President Eyring offer the opening prayer in the Idaho State Senate.
We received news this week that Senate Bill 1307 (S 1307) passed the House. This bill, which Representative Judy Boyle and I sponsored, passed the Senate and the House chambers unanimously. This bill allows agencies to transfer money from the sale of capital outlay items to operating expenses. The state owns over 5,000 cars and many of them are used sporadically or inconsistently. This bill will let agencies use money from the sale of cars for operating expenditures, such as renting a car. This will enable agencies to be able to save taxpayer money and be more efficient. This bill was a product of the Lt. Governor’s Task Force on Government Efficiency Working Group, which is made up of many great people from across the state as well as Representative Boyle and me.
Senate Bill 1344 (S 1344), sponsored by Representative Blanksma and me, also passed the Senate this week. This bill will add transparency to state agencies and budget reports. They will be required to report when a federal grant ends and show state matching requirements within their budgets. They will also be required to submit a plan to reduce or eliminate the services provided through federal grants when the federal funding is reduced by 50% or more from a previous year’s funding. S 1344 will help the legislature and public know what federal grants are being used, when they expire, and what the agency’s plan is when the grant expires. The bill is now on its way to the House.
Most Idaho hospitals are subject to both Idaho and federal rules. The federal government requires hospitals to meet regulatory “conditions of participation.” In some instances, we have found that Idaho rules are more restrictive than the federal rules. This causes confusion and inconsistent care guidelines. Senate Bill 1354 ( S 1354), unanimously passed the Senate and will amend Idaho law to state that any Idaho rule that is more restrictive than the federal guidelines shall not apply to those hospitals that are accredited by the federal government. Rules and guidelines for hospitals are complicated enough without adding Idaho rules that are more restrictive than the federal guidelines that all of Idaho’s community hospitals are already required to meet. I was able to sponsor this bill and it will now be sent to the House for a hearing with Representative Gibbs as the House sponsor.
The Legislature celebrated “Idaho Day” on March 4. In the Senate, we were treated to a couple of Intertribal dances by the students from Lillian Valley School. We heard a history presentation by former Representative Linden Bateman and finished off the program by hearing a traditional Basque song performed by “Basque Trio.” Idaho truly is a great state. It is the people who live here that make it that way.