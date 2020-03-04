We have had some controversial bills the last couple of days, and they take more time because there is more debate on those bills.
Monday, we debated HB 515. The bill is sponsored by Melaleuca which reforms medical billing. As a general statement, I will say that doctors don’t like it, the lawyers don’t like it, and the insurance companies aren’t crazy about it. You might ask then, why are we hearing the bill?
Our constituents like the bill because it forces the billing to be more prompt. I believe that we have all had a problem with a medical bill. After three hours of debate, the bill passed the house with a vote of 49 ayes and 20 nays. The bill now is on its way across the rotunda where the Senate will debate it. I will predict that the bill will make its way to the Governor’s desk, but I haven’t heard what Gov. Little thinks about the bill.
HB 409 would freeze property taxes for a year while a committee works on a plan to deal with property tax. The bill exempted schools. I believe that citizens think that their property taxes will be frozen and remain the same next year. There is no assurance that that will be the case.
The bill finally made its way to the floor and gave House members a chance to vote for property tax relief. I voted NO because I believe that it was a symbolic vote and will never make it through the senate. I don’t like that kind of politics! I realize that most people have a problem with property taxes and that the system needs to be overhauled. Hopefully this interim committee that is going to be created can come up with a more equitable plan.
One of the big problems is that local county and city governments have done a fairly good job of keep our taxes in check in rural Idaho. These large counties and cities that are experiencing rapid growth have had much more rapid increases in their property taxes. Most of these rural counties are now being punished by the tax plans being promoted by Ada and Canyon Counties. I will continue to fight for a system that is fair to our rural counties.
HB 535 was the budget for the Soil and Water Conservation Commission. I believe that I have mentioned before the lawsuit between the Soil and Water Commission and the Franklin County Committee. Sen. Harris and I have worked on bringing this legal action to a conclusion. We began working on this in August and have had several meetings with all the parties involved in this legal action. I have never debated against a budget bill in all the time I have served in the Legislature, and I respect the work that the JFAC does on these budgets. I couldn’t set back and allow the Soil and Water Commission budget to go forward without pointing out the problem that Franklin County is experiencing. I was not trying to kill the budget. I was surprised at the number of people who supported me in a protest vote on this budget. The vote was 36 ayes 30 nays and the budget narrowly passed. I was pleased with my effort and felt like we had definitely got the Commission’s attention. When we returned for the afternoon session, there was a motion to reconsider the vote. When all the votes were counted and the dust settled, the budget failed by a vote of 29 ayes and 37 nays. I’m sure that we have sent a message that we don’t like the way the Commission is handling the legal action against the local volunteer committees. I realize the work JFAC will have to do to prepare another budget. They will change the budget a few hundred dollars and send it back to us and I am sure the budget will pass next time. This protest was not about the budget. It was how the differences between the Commission and the county committees were handled. It wasn’t handled the Idaho way. The Commission could have driven to Preston and sat down at the table with one another and settled the issue!
