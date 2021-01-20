Dear District 32 constituents,
We have hit the ground running to end the governor’s emergency order and return Idaho to normal. House Concurrent Resolution 1 has gotten through the House State Affairs Committee and should be on the house floor for a vote soon. As soon as it passes both bodies of the legislature it will immediately end the state of emergency. We have also started the constitutional amendment to allow the legislature to convene when needed. This has passed the House State Affairs Committee. This will help us check the governor when needed.
The main obstacle will be getting a veto proof majority for HCR1, especially in the Senate. Please email and call all 35 Idaho senators and demand that they vote ‘yes.’ It wouldn’t hurt to do the same with the House membership. You can find a list of these senators and representatives on the Idaho Legislature website. https://legislature.idaho.gov/legislators/
I have many bills in the works. Three bills strip the health district’s and board’s power to mandate health related orders, such as masks and quarantines. It strips their power to enforce these mandates and to send violations of these orders to county prosecutors, which can be charged as a misdemeanor. Chairman Fred Wood is considering whether he wants them to be heard or not. I asked him to do what is right and let them be heard. I need you to flood his email box in favor of letting these bills be heard: fwood@house.idaho.gov
We have a new House State of Affairs Committee Chairman and he promised to hear my concealed carry in school bill. This bill allows everyone with an enhanced concealed carry permit to carry in schools K-12. I am confident it will pass the House, but the Senate will be the issue, yet again. I will ask for your help when it is time.
I am working on a federal gun control nullification bill. I am especially worried about this issue because the Democrats now have full control of Congress and the executive branch. I am confident federal gun control will be coming like a tsunami. Therefore, I am writing a bill to invalidate all federal gun control laws in Idaho. Federal law is not the supreme law. The Constitution is the supreme law and our founders intended for the states to have most of the power. They intended for the federal government to be very limited, only interfering when states had constitutional disputes. They did not want a powerful centralized government, that is what they fled from. No law is valid if it is unconstitutional. It makes no difference if that law is local, state, or federal.
We have legislation in the works to strip the governor of power to continue emergency orders without the legislature convening and addressing it. He will not be allowed to shut down businesses or restrict freedoms. He will basically only be allowed to declare an emergency, if these bills pass. Please email and pressure legislators to vote in favor of these things.
A group of us have created the Idaho Conservative Agenda. As of today, 30 legislators have signed onto it. We did a press release during the first day of session. I am the only one in District 32 to sign onto it.
This agenda has three categories: LOWER TAXES – repeal grocery tax, reduce or eliminate property tax, return $150 million in tax relief money to Idahoans; LESS GOVERNMENT – rescind governor’s emergency declarations, restore spending authority to the legislature, prohibit quarantines for healthy individuals, protect 1st Amendment rights during emergencies, limit emergency powers of governor and local/regional government, require administrative rules approved by House and Senate, replace Common Core Standards and eliminate SBAC testing, re-evaluate traditional schools and wasteful spending, civil asset forfeiture reform, accountability and responsibility in higher education, reduce school property tax burdens, K-12 money follows the student, reform ballot initiative process; RESTORE FREEDOM – ensure legislature has ability to call itself into session, business bill of rights, pro-life protections, facial recognition and AI technology restrictions, strengthen self-defense and stand your ground laws, biometric privacy and disclosure, ensure vaccination freedom, voter registration and election integrity, restore accountability of state agencies.
This list is not exclusive. We also encourage other Republicans to sign onto it. Things are more easily accomplished when united. I do need your continued support and backing.