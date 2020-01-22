This week started with a breakfast hosted by the Blue Cross Foundation in the Capital Rotunda. This was the annual signup for their “Steps for Schools” program. This program allows legislators to walk and track their steps with “fitbits.” If we average 10,000 steps a day for the month of February, Blue Cross will award us with a $500 check that we can donate to a school in our district for playground equipment. I have been able to use some matching funds and so this year my plan is to walk for Teton and the Swan Valley School. That will complete a donation to all the school districts that I represent. I am happy to report that Sen. Harris and Rep. Christenson also participate in this program. The goal is to get our children and grandchildren outside and moving and get them away from their screens, be it game machines or cell phones.
All the committees in both Houses continue working on the rules review process that Governor Little undertook in this Red Tape Reduction Act. These are the omnibus rules that the departments have created to enforce the laws that we pass. The need for this review was created when the legislature didn’t pass last years going home bill. The going home bill keeps all for the rule enforce for the next year. We have three courses of action. We can reject a rule, we can reject a portion of a rule if subsection and number define it, or we can accept the rule. We don’t have that ability to amend the rule in this process. We were asked to have these rules reviews complete by the end of the third week of the session. We review all new rules every year but having to review these omnibus rules has made that process a larger task.
The departments have been very diligent in this effort; most departments have reduced the volume of rules by about 20 percent. This has made rules less restrictive and easier to navigate. Due to the departments having this review of their rules, there have been fewer new rules this year. The House Resource and Conservation Committee finished our reviews Tuesday when the Idaho Department of Lands was before the committee. The House Health and Welfare Committee that I also serve on finish their reviews on Thursday, so the Chairman gave us a rare day off.
All of the committees have been introducing a few RS this week so that we will have new legislation to work on when the rules review is complete. You may remember that an RS is a Routing Slip that is new legislation before it is introduced in a committee and is then given a bill number. I introduced a Joint Memorial for Itafos asking the United States Government to expedite their permit for a new mine site. The folks from Itafos will make a presentation before the House Resourses Committee on Jan. 27. We will also hold a hearing on the Joint Memorial that day.
The week ended with Blue Cross hosting a morning walk led by a national figure that promotes outside activities for kids in which I joined. He pointed out how we have changed the habits of young children by dropping them off at school and how most of us walked, rode bikes, or the school bus to school for rural folks. We talked about road and sidewalk design and how they affected our walk. It was a very informative discussion about how the design affects our behavior. We also each receive an additional $250 and bonus 20,000 steps for the “Steps for Schools” program for joining them in their walk. These bonus steps will be added to our steps in February. They will come in very handy for the days I spend four hours on the drive home.