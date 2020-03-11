Cutting Red Tape
Speaker of the House Scott Bedke and Governor Brad Little talked to White House officials on Feb. 27. They shared Idaho’s experience with the National Environmental Policy Act and showed staunch support for President Donald Trump’s plan to modernize this law. NEPA regulations have slowed and impeded the development of needed infrastructure in communities across the nation, including right here in Idaho. In fact, Environmental Impact Statements for federal highway projects have averaged more than seven years to complete, with some reviews taking a decade or more. Overhauling NEPA will give us more timely road projects, lower fire risk, and more jobs. Get government out of the way!
Senate Bill 1384
The school safety act is now an actual bill and Senator Lakey is my partner. I appreciate all the work Senator Lakey has done. This new version will only allow school staff to carry concealed in schools K-12 with an enhanced concealed carry license. I decided to get this piece passed this year. That way we can take down the gun-free school zone signs. Gun-free zones are soft targets for would-be coward terrorists. Next year, I hope to add the public. Unfortunately, sometimes we must get government protection of freedom back piece by piece. It has been taken from us incrementally, often the fight to get it back must be the same. The senate public hearing is Wed. March 11, at 8am.
Some argue that I need to stay out of local control. I always support local control when rights are not violated. The proper role of government should be the protection of rights. Constitutionally, Idahoans should have the right to carry in all public places, except for jail and courts. There is even an Idaho pre-emption statute, stating that local entities cannot make laws that violate the Idaho and U.S. Constitution regarding firearms. This statute is 18-3302J. I do feel current Idaho law contradicts 18-3302J in regard to schools. Here is a link to the bill: https://legislature.idaho.gov/sessioni…/…/legislation/S1384/
The Senate State Affairs Committee has been receiving lots of emails in opposition to this bill. PLEASE email this committee in support! Please thank Senator Mark Harris for co-sponsoring the bill. Senate State Affairs Committee: palodge@senate.idaho.gov, mharris@senate.idaho.gov, bhill@senate.idaho.gov, cwinder@senate.idaho.gov, sjvick@senate.idaho.gov, kanthon@senate.idaho.gov, msouza@senate.idaho.gov, mstennett@senate.idaho.gov, cbucknerwebb@senate.idaho.gov
HB 598
I gladly voted to appropriate funds for Idaho’s military division this week.
HB 578
The purpose of this legislation is to ensure that at least one parent or guardian of an unemancipated minor child, who is under the care of a doctor and healthcare facility, is notified 48 hours prior to a doctor instituting an order to withhold life-sustaining treatment. Current law allows physicians to place a DNR on a child without notifying a parent. I made a motion in Health and Welfare Committee to send this bill to the floor with a “do pass” recommendation. I support parental rights. It did go to the floor and passed the House.
HB 497
The Yellow DOT Program provides information to first responders in the “golden hour” following a traffic crash, when victims may be unable to communicate themselves. Citizens who choose to participate will receive a Yellow DOT decal, a Yellow DOT folder, and a medical information sheet that is completed and placed in their glove compartment. This program is already provided by the private sector. I voted against it in committee and spoke against it on the House floor. We do not need to increase spending of taxpayer money to fund a program that expands government and competes against the private sector. This is a wonderful program, but it needs to stay in the private sector. It squeaked through the House, 36-32.