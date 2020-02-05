Monday I was honored to have some of the folks from Itafos in the House Resources Committee to present an overview of who Itafos is and what they do. Tim Vedder gave the report to the committee and when he finished, Sen. Harris and I introduced an RS that establishes minimum design standards for phosphogypsum stacks.
This legislation is now H 0367. This bill will affect both Itafos and J. R. Simplot companies as they develop new gypsum ponds. It is always nice to have people from home here when we are presenting legislation that is vital to our legislative district. We will hold a hearing on H 0367 on Feb. 5.
We also had the hearing on HJM 11 that is a Memorial asking Congress to continue to move the permits for Itafos’s new mine through the permitting process in a timely fashion. The Committee voted to send HJM 11 to the floor with a due pass recommendation.
We received a report from the Dept. of Health and Welfare about the Medicaid Expansion signups to the current date. There have been just over 60,000 people signup so far. That is about 2/3 of the expected signups. Bear Lake has had 229, Caribou 202, Franklin 432, Oneida 129, and Teton 307. The total for Legislative District 32 is now 1,634. There are several ideas concerning the utilization, but time will provide the answers to the total number of people that use the new program.
On Wednesday Sen. Harris and I introduced a RS that became H 0382. This is the bill that authorized the initiation of the general water rights adjudication for the Bear River Basin. There will be a hearing on H 0382 Feb. 5, in the House Resources Committee.
The Bear River was adjudicated in 1920. That was the Dietrich Decree. The concern now is that there may be several water rights that may not be recorded, and although these water rights may be the oldest, they may be the first to be curtailed because of their unrecorded status. I am committed to keeping Idaho’s water in Idaho and with the growth that is occurring in Utah to the south, there will be increasing demand for water.
On Thursday in the House floor session, we debated H 0347. This was a bill to limit how often schools could run bond elections. This bill called for 11 months between elections so that bond elections couldn’t occur more that once a year. When the vote was cast the bill passed by a vote of 48-21.
I voted against this bill. We all say that local control is the best option, but we in the State Legislature often decide what the locals should be able to do. I feel that the school boards we elect at the local level make the best decision without the interference of the State Legislature. If H 0347 had been in place, it would have taken the Soda Springs District one year longer to complete their remodel of their middle school. That is one additional year that the kids would have been without a gym or the new classrooms. So much for local control.
I also presented HJM 11 on the floor on Thursday. After a unamious vote, the memorial will be sent to the Senate where Sen. Harris will shepherd it though the process. We are glad to help with the permitting process to keep the phosphate industry viable in our district. We all realize that the phosphate industry and agriculture are the lifeblood of District 32.
Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve as your voice in the legislature. Feel free to contact me at mgibbs@house.idaho.gov or on my cell phone 208-547-7447.