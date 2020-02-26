We passed a resolution in the House to put “IN GOD WE TRUST” near the state seal in the House and the Senate chambers. This is not a separation of church and state issue, because there is no favoritism from the Idaho government towards any particular religion. The influence of God played a vital role with the decision-making of our Founding Fathers. I have been told that I need to keep my faith out of politics. I have deep convictions in relation to God being the author of liberty. I was elected for my convictions, regardless of their source. I do not believe in legislating morality, because I deeply believe in free agency and liberty.
Man/woman should have the freedom to choose for themselves. I strongly believe God helps guide me to be an advocate for liberty. God has also bestowed certain inalienable rights upon all of us and the government’s mission should ONLY be the protection of those rights. The federal government and the Idaho government has moved very far outside of those perimeters. I have fought to reel it back in.
Some people say if you don’t believe in legislating morality, then I need to stay out of abortion and a “woman’s right” to choose. The right to live is the most fundamental and important right that we have. People like to confuse the two, the right to life and me being opposed to legislating morality. I fight to protect unborn human beings, because they have the right to live. I will always fight to protect inalienable rights, most of all, the right to live.
House Bill 405
I opposed this bill. This bill does not allow those with a CDL driver’s license to enter DUI diversion programs. I am definitely an advocate of giving harsh punishments for those who operate a commercial vehicle when driving under the influence. I hold a CDL and should be held to a higher standard when driving a commercial vehicle. Any vehicle can be a killing machine, but vehicles ranging from 26,000 pounds to over 100,000 pounds can be absolutely devastating when involved in a collision.
However, this bill creates inequality. If a CDL licensed driver is driving a Chevy pickup truck and receives a DUI, he is automatically disqualified from entering a DUI diversion program. His neighbor, which possesses a class D driver’s license, receives a DUI in the same make and model Chevy can enter the program. This is not equality under the law. This creates a bias and unfair justice system. Two people commit the same crime yet are automatically punished differently. I don’t know of any business that would hire a commercial driver with a recent DUI on his/her record. The liability and insurance are just too great. One’s CDL license can also be suspended if one receives a DUI in a personal passenger car. This bill did pass the House.
House Bill 396
This bill allows the Fish and Game to construct and fund public shooting ranges. One might think that I would automatically support this bill because I am very pro-firearm. However, I believe I am fair across the board when it comes to the expansion of government and the spending of taxpayer dollars. The Fish and Game has promised the user fees for these ranges would be 20% less than private shooting ranges. First, the government has absolutely no business competing with private businesses. Second, as I mentioned, the government should only be involved with the protection of rights. This is not the proper role of government and it expands the scope of government. It also spends more taxpayer dollars. This did pass the House.
School Safety Act
This is my bill that would allow anyone with an enhanced concealed carry permit to conceal carry a firearm in schools K-12. This bill is now being started on the Senate side. Senator Lakey is helping me. We have now amended the bill to only allow school staff to carry concealed with this enhanced permit. We believe this is the only way it will pass this year. Therefore, we want to make some headway, then try to add the public later. The passage of this bill seems promising.
HB 457
This is my sex offender/daycare bill. This will add “licensed daycares” to the current restriction of where registered sex offenders cannot be. Currently the statute only restricts them from being near schools.