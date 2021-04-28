On April 16th, the Governor, backed up by four past Idaho governors, stated he would veto Senate Bill 1136 and House Bill 135. These bills limit the Governor’s powers during emergencies. However, it keeps him very much involved. Within 13 minutes, the word ‘governor’ was mentioned 41 times in this presentation. For me, it showed Governor Little’s lack of confidence that he needed four other governors there with him.
On April 19, the Idaho Senate did not override the veto of Senate Bill 1136 to limit the Governor's powers during emergencies. That means they probably won't override the House's version. When they initially voted on the bill, they had the numbers to override. The senators that switched their votes are Guthrie, Patrick, Lodge, Woodward, and Martin. Please thank Senator Harris for voting to override the veto and doing the right thing for District 32 constituents.
After the Governor’s veto speech on April 16, the Senate Majority Caucus posted a letter leading us to believe they would override the veto. However, these five senators defected and betrayed Idahoans. It is my understanding that Senate leadership was not happy. I hope Senate leadership makes a good attempt to get these five senators on the right track to override the veto of the House’s version.
On April 21, the House overrode the Governor's veto of House Bill 135 (limiting the emergency powers of the Governor). I spoke in favor of it on the House floor. I used facts in my debate. The Governor has claimed that these bills are unconstitutional, and the Idaho Constitution gives him the power to address emergencies. This is not true, and I pointed it out. Article 4 of the Idaho Constitution delineates his powers. Nowhere are emergency powers mentioned. Article 3, Section 22 of the Idaho Constitution gives the legislature the authority to deal with emergencies. Some time ago, the legislature unconstitutionally transferred their power to the executive branch. Representative Gibbs was not present for this veto override vote. I hope he would have voted in favor of it, if he had been there. Republicans Chaney and Lickley initially voted in favor of House Bill 135, they did not vote to override the veto.
People need to email all the senators to persuade them to override the veto of House Bill 135. Email the senate to override House Bill 135 after the House overrides it. This bill is actually better that S 1136 to limit the Governor's power. Senate members: https://legislature.idaho.gov/senate/membership/
We voted on SJR102. This would allow the legislature to convene when we want. This is a constitutional amendment. How can we be an appropriately balanced power, if we can't convene when we want? We saw the Governor run over the legislature during this COVID "emergency." Actually, the legislature should be the most powerful. We are the people’s voice.
We have seen the Governor become tyrannical. He has abused the power given to him by the people.
The legislative branch must take back it's power for the people. Republicans that voted against it and with the Democrats are Gibbs, Manwaring, and Wood. This passed the House and it will now go to the voters of Idaho.
House Bill 377 passed the House. House Bill 377 bans public institutions of higher education and K-12 schools from compelling students to adopt or affirm the divisive tenets of Critical Race Theory, a tool used aggressively by social justice ideologues to maintain power over our schools, workplaces and daily lives. The bill prevents all public education institutions from expending money to compel students to affirm or adopt the tenets of Critical Race Theory.