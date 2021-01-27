On Jan. 21, we voted on House Joint Resolution 1 to amend the Idaho Constitution to convene as a legislature when we decide to as a body. This amendment requires that 60% of the body agree to convene. I voted in favor of this constitutional amendment.
The legislature should be the most powerful branch of government, because we represent the people. That is how our founders designed it. It is ludicrous that we cannot call ourselves into session to represent the people, when needed. It is outrageous that only the governor controls extraordinary sessions.
It passed the House with a 2/3 majority. Now the Senate needs to pass it with a 2/3 majority and then it will go to the voters. Please email the senators to support this constitutional amendment. https://legislature.idaho.gov/senate/membership/
On. Jan. 22, Governor Little belittled the House of Representatives in his speech. He stated the House’s bill to end the emergency order is unacceptable and irresponsible. He praised the Senate for thinking we still need federal aid dollars. The Senate’s weaker version to end the emergency is still being beholden to the feds and federal money. If we remain beholden to the feds, then we remain committed to all the strings attached to that money. Those strings will be even more cumbersome and full of demands with this new presidential administration moving in.
Tell your senators you don’t want their weaker version. Now is the time to act! Tell House leadership you want HCR1 to MOVE now! This is the House’s version to end the emergency order sponsored by Representative Heather Scott. Why did this same resolution move so fast during the special summer session in the House? In two days, we had a House floor vote, during the special session! Then the Senate wouldn’t hear it. Now here we are after two weeks and we have not had a House floor vote. Please demand that the political games end.
Even if we remove the emergency order, mask mandates will not go away. District health offices still have the power to mandate without an emergency order. I have four bills that strip health districts of this power to mandate and the power to charge someone criminally for not wearing a mask or not complying with any other order, as I mentioned in the last letter.
Now Chairman Fred Wood is blocking these bills of mine. Chairman Wood is in favor of forced vaccinations. He is in favor of district health having legislative and law enforcement powers, allowing them to submit charges directly to the prosecuting attorney, bypassing law enforcement agencies. Chairman Wood’s freedom score was 52% last year. This is an F. You can view the freedom ratings of legislators at https://idahofreedom.org/freedom-index/#/ Chairman Wood also received a 39% rating from the American Conservative Union. You can view state ratings for the ACU at http://acuratings.conservative.org/state-ratings-2020/ Last year my ratings were 98.7% freedom score and an ACU score of 98%.
I posted links to these organizations that rank legislators and congressmen because it is time they start being accountable to their constituents. A legislator should not have to hide from his/her vote. They should be proud of it and openly explain it.
I really need you to put the pressure on Chairman Wood now: fwood@house.idaho.gov