Friday Governor Little held a press conference and criticized the Legislature for the work they have been doing to restrict the Governor’s authority in time of emergencies. The Legislature didn’t take the rebuke very kindly as you can imagine. That created a fire storm of activity from both sides. It has taken most of this week for the lines of communication to be reestablished. The Legislature and the Governor’s office seem to be talking past one another. I believe that as the week has gone on, the House and Senate leadership are now communicating with each other, therefore, we might start working on issues other than the power struggle over Covid-19.
There continues to be legislation dealing with the emergency order and the Governor’s powers being brought to the floor of the House only to ended up being held as we work through the problems that crop up. You most likely have read that if the Legislature ends the emergency declaration, the state will lose the path to the Federal Fund for Covid-19. I predict that the Legislature won’t pass any legislation that removes the path to federal funding. I cannot vote for any such legislation as those funds are needed to help Idahoans during this pandemic. I am hesitant to support legislation that would limit a Governor’s authority during emergencies in the future. I will carefully examine each bill before I cast a vote.
I believe that the release of the Covid-19 vaccine will begin to get the pandemic under control. Rather than making sweeping changes to the laws and our Constitution, we may be ahead if we were to wait for a year or two and then evaluate what worked and where could we improve in anticipation of the next event that calls for the kind of decisions that have been made in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. Our present system has served Idaho well for the last 130 years. Why are we rushing to eliminate the Governor’s authority to deal with emergencies?
Unfortunately, one of the issues we are dealing with is labeling each other. The terms Leftist, RINO, and LIAR are being thrown around the legislature and social media. A RINO is a Republican in Name Only and a LIAR is a Libertarian impersonating a Republican. Who is conservative and how conservative are they? Who is the judge as to how conservative a Legislator is? There are several indexes that measure votes and voting records. I believe that the citizens of Legislative District 32 will judge and rate the votes. I ran for an open seat in 2008 in a contested race and have not been challenged in a Republican Primary sense. My interpretation of that leads me to conclude that most of my constituents are generally happy with my voting record. I ran for office on Common Sense Solutions in 2008 and I’m still committed to those principles today.
There has been legislation drafted that would lead to the impeachment of Governor Little. I don’t know what will become of this legislation, but I cannot support any action to impeach Governor Little. Although I have not agreed with all the Governor’s actions or orders, the Governor has not violated any laws or violated the Constitution.
I pledge to continue to protect Idaho’s water, which is a priority of mine. I will support conservative ideas and family values. I won’t criticize other legislator’s votes. That is between a legislator and his constitutes. I will not give my vote to any special interest group. It is my honor to represent you in Dist. 32 and I thank you. If you have a question or want to discuss an issue please call, text, or email me. Marc Gibbs, 208-547-7447 or email me at mgibbs@house.idaho.gov.