We had breakfast with 4H kids in Boise learning about how our government works. Participants in the Know Your Government program study the three branches of state government, introduce bills and follow them through the process. Students act as legislators, lobbyist and judges.
Tuesday the House passed HJR 4 to fix the number of legislative districts at 35. This would be an amendment to the State Constution. The house voted 65-3 in support, and will require 2/3 majority vote to pass the Senate. If the resolution passes both houses it will be on the ballot this November election. The State constution allows for as few as 30 districts and as many as 35 districts. We have had 35 since the 1980’s. There is a belief that with the growth in Idaho having 35 districts would better suit us. I believe that rural Idaho is much better served by keeping the districts fixed at 35.
The Senate Transportation Committee sent a bill to the floor of the Senate that would ban hand-held cellphones while you are driving. I believe that this is an issue in the urban cities, that in District 32 we can get by without this unneeded restriction. There are a lot of old trucks on the road in our county and the farmers need to be able to talk while operating these trucks. Most old trucks don’t have hands free capablities. We have laws on the books now to ban texting while driving and inattentive driving.
Wednesday the House Business Committee heard Hb 515. That is the Bill that Frank VanderSloot has been promoting that deals with medical billing practices. Most anyone who has been treated in the hospital or clinic has had problems with their bills. Doctors and hospitals don’t like the bill however there has been wide support from our constitutes. Most people agree there needs to be some form of improvement when it comes to medical billing. After five hours of debate the Committee advanced the bill by a vote of 15 ayes and 2 nays.
Thursday U. S. Senators Crapo and Risch came to the house chamber and reported on the business in Washington D.C. Both spoke of the strength of the US economy. Sen. Risch also spoke of his experience servicing in the Idaho State House. He began his career in 1974. He said that when he arrived at the Capital they were talking about property tax and this session we are talking about property tax. This is a tax that no one likes, but no one can come up with a better plan to finance the services that we all want. Last week I spoke about Hb 409. That is a bill that would freeze the property tax for a year. I made a statement that the bill wouldn’t do “what we were trying to accomplish.” I’m not sure what “we” are to do with property tax reform. I know that the rural counties have a problem because of limited new construction and we don’t treat all counties the same when it comes to dealing with property tax. A friend told me a long time ago that the only fair tax was the one that someone else had to pay. I will continue to advocate for a property tax system that is fair to the rural counties. It is apparent to me that one size doesn’t fit all when we are talking about property tax.
