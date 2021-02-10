The Senate State Affairs Committee introduced and passed Senate Concurrent Resolution 3 (SCR 3), to terminate the order of isolation issued by the Governor and the Director or Health and Welfare dated Dec. 30, 2020. This resolution does not stop or hinder the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, it does not terminate the Governor’s Emergency Declaration Order or hinder any federal funding to our hospitals, National Guard, or business assistance. The purpose of SCR 3 is to end COVID restrictions on Idaho businesses, eliminate criminal penalties tied to social distancing mandates, protect against the isolation of healthy people and eliminate the restrictions on extracurricular activities such as high school wrestling matches and basketball games. The morning we were to debate SCR 3 on the Senate Floor, the Governor announced that he was moving the State to stage 3, effectively lifting many of the restrictions addressed in SCR 3. As a result, the resolution was sent back to committee. We will continue to look at the effects of the Governor’s Order and adjust the legislation as needed.
Ag stats
The Senate Agriculture Affairs Committee had an update of agriculture in Idaho by the University of Idaho this week that I thought was interesting. Idaho’s farm cash receipts are estimated to be $8.5 billion. This is a 6% increase from 2019 and 4% short of the record high of $8.8 billion in 2014. Livestock revenues were down 1% from last year with an estimated $4.8 billion in revenues. Receipts from cattle and calves went down a total 6% from last year to $1.6 billion. Other commodities such as wheat went up 17%, barley was up 10%, and potatoes, Idaho’s largest crop source of farm cash receipts, went up 13%.
Both wheat and barley average prices were down 3% but the production of both went up this last year. Hay, Idaho’s third most valuable crop measured by sales, are projected to be $427 million, down 8% from last year. 45% of the hay produced in Idaho stays on the farm where it is produced rather than being sold. The total value of hay production is an estimated $777 million. Idaho ranks number three in the nation for milk production. Record production increased milk revenues to an estimated $2.9 billion, up 2% from 2019. Overall net farm income in Idaho measured in revenues is $3.5 billion. This is a 36% increase above the 10-year average. Agriculture in Idaho accounts for 18% of the state’s total economic output and creates 123,000 jobs. Idaho agriculture also creates $10 billion in value added or 13% of Idaho’s GDP.
Drug-free state
The Senate voted and approved Senate Joint Resolution 101 (SJR 101). Because this is a proposed Constitutional Amendment, it will need the support from two-thirds of the House and would be put to the Idaho voters in November of 2022. This amendment would ban the future legalization and recreational use of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines, and non-medical marijuana.
Many of our neighboring states have legalized drugs in one form or another. Oregon, for example, has basically opened the flood gates of hard drugs into their State. SJR 101 is our effort is to keep Idaho the pristine state that it is and keep our kids drug free.
The Senate’s committee work is gearing up and more pieces of legislation are starting to show up on the Senate Floor to be debated. The Joint Finance and Appropriation Committee is beginning to hear and fix budgets so we can expect some of those bills to be on the floor as well. There are also several tax proposals floating around. It will not be long before those start getting hearings in the House tax committee.
I appreciate the letters I receive, and I do my best to answer them. If you have comments and/or concerns, please reach out to me at mharris@senate.idaho.gov.