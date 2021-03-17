I would like to congratulate the various boys’ basketball teams in our area. There were some tough games with a lot of demonstrated talent. Our teams did very well, and they should be proud of their accomplishments this season.
The Senate has been busy this week trying to get the Senate bills passed and sent over to the House as our transmittal deadline is quickly approaching. We have also been busy debating and voting on appropriation bills as they arrive from the Joint Finance and Appropriation Committee (JFAC). This means the end of the session is in sight. That is the hope, at least. The wrinkle here is the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which will bring federal dollars into Idaho. The Legislature may have to stay in session for a while longer to be able to figure out what to do with this money. The Governor’s office is reporting that Idaho may see $1.2 billion in discretionary funds. Some money will go to local governments directly and some to K-12 and higher education. The rest would have to go through the appropriation process in the Legislature. At this point, we are still waiting to see what stipulations are tied to these dollars. Language in ARPA could prevent states from pursuing any tax relief through 2024. Many states, like Idaho, that have economies that are performing well and have balanced budgets are being penalized in this plan. So, Idaho’s tax dollars are going to subsidize states that are still on COVID-19 lockdown like California and New York. We should know more in the coming weeks and will plan accordingly.
The Senate has amended and will debate Senate Bill 1136 (S1136) at the end of this week. A lot of work has gone into this bill. S1136 deals with Idaho Code 43-601, the Governor’s authority during an extreme emergency or extreme peril.
This finalized bill will limit the amount of time a governor may maintain a declaration of extreme peril. S1136 states that if the Governor wants to extend a declaration, the Legislature will have to concur otherwise the emergency declaration would end after 60 days. This bill emphasizes that all Idaho workers are essential and prevents the suspension of the rights of Idaho citizens. It also protects an Idahoan’s right to bear arms during emergencies as well as the rights of people to peacefully assemble and practice their freedom of religion. S1136 also prohibits a governor from altering or suspending Idaho Code. There have been several renditions and drafts of this legislation throughout the session. I believe this is a good bill and we finally have something we can vote on. The House has issued a companion bill to S1136 that will have a hearing in the Senate State Affairs Committee soon.
It may seem that the legislative process is slow. It was meant to be that way and was our founders’ intent. There are 105 legislators here and to get a bill passed it takes effort to build coalitions to get things done. S1136 is an example of this process. We will see where it goes.