This week, the House passed HCR 2. This does away with the Governor’s order to place limitations on gatherings. Only three Republicans voted against it. Those Republicans were Wood, Manwaring, and Syme. Wood and Syme consistently have low freedom scores. I spoke on the floor in favor of it. I read the 1st Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. I stated there are no exceptions to violate the right to peacefully assemble, this includes placing limitations on it. This bill has now been sent to the Senate. Please email senators and ask them to pass this bill. Once the Senate passes it, there will no longer be limitations on your right to peacefully assemble. https://legislature.idaho.gov/senate/membership/
That topic leads me into my next issue.
I know many of you have heard of my efforts to begin the impeachment process on Governor Little.
I feel Governor Little has violated the Constitution in many aspects. The most egregious violations are of the 1st Amendment, by not allowing people to peacefully assemble and later limiting those gatherings. He has violated the right to worship by shutting down churches. He has violated the contract clause in the Constitution by shutting down businesses and interfering with business contracts. He has violated the Idaho Constitution by appropriating funds; only the legislature has that authority. The list is much longer, but these are the most significant for me.
When I ran for office in 2018, I promised I would stand uncompromising for the U.S. Constitution. I feel I have done a good job doing that.
I did not want to seek impeachment for quite a while, because I did not want to deal with the hate, backlash, and the storm that would encircle me. Some think I seek attention and that I grandstand. I avoid it and I am a naturally reserved and aloof person. I don’t like crowds and am uncomfortable when attention is turned on me. I am always out of my comfort zone when being in the spotlight. I just don’t like it. I don’t like to hear myself on the radio, see articles about me in print, or see myself on TV. I just don’t like it.
I have avoided the Capitol Building at times this week, because I didn’t want the attention and needed to work. I showed up for my meetings and immediately left to work at home. One day, I took a drive into the mountains after the floor session. I needed to listen to God.
It is clear to me that I must always stand for the heavenly inspired U.S. Constitution, not just when it is easy and popular. Either I always do it, or I don’t. Many have gotten very nasty with me, that only solidifies to me that what I am doing is right.
I sent the Governor an email offering him an olive branch. I have explained that this is not personal for me. It is simply about rights. I asked him to sit down and negotiate with me regarding constitutional protections. If he can commit to not violating the most basic constitutional protections, the right to assemble peacefully, the right to worship, and the right to conduct business; I will withdraw my impeachment effort. I take no pleasure in attempting to terminate someone’s position.
I have thoroughly loved serving Legislative District 32. I will always stand for your God-given rights while in office, as I promised. I stand for everyone’s inalienable rights, even if they didn’t vote for me or sling hate at me. I have made lifelong friends within this district, good God-loving people. I am doing what I said I would do, no matter how difficult. Too many politicians do not stand because they are too worried about not getting re-elected and are in it for personal gain. Too many do not follow through with their promises. They lack integrity. I will never operate that way. If God wants me to stay in this arena, he will keep me in it. If not, that is ok. Love me or hate me, I stand on principle and I have no other motivations. None.