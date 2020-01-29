Monday was Martin Luther King Day, a holiday for most but not the State Legislature. We are required to hold a floor session every three days, so we have to meet on Monday or on Saturday before the holiday. Either way state employees who are involved in the Legislature have to work, and we have to pay them for coming to work on the holiday. I had a pleasant surprise on Monday when two Preston School teachers stopped by to talk about education issues in Idaho. Taylor Bowles teaches first grade and Stormy Heinz teaches senior English. It was interesting to have both a first grade and a 12th grade teacher’s perspective on education issues.
The House Resources Committee took up the omnibus rules for the Idaho Dept. of Lands on Tuesday. There was a set of rules that dealt with the Forest Practice Act. This was dubbed the “Shade Rule.” The rule is intended to help water quality by limiting the harvest of trees within 75 feet from the high watermark of class one streams. Farm Bureau had opposed this rule but after several meetings between Farm Bureau and Idaho Dept. of Lands, an agreement was reached, and Farm Bureau removed their opposition. In the committee meeting, the rule was approved without any opposition and the meeting took place without any fanfare. This demonstrates the need for compromise in the legislative process. We all appreciate the effort of both sides to solve their issues so that we don’t have to choose winners and losers. That completed that rules review for the House Resource and Conservation Committee.
The Idaho Water Users meetings and convention took place all week. There were several folks from our District in Boise, and I was able to attend some of their meetings. IWUA is reviewing the legislation that Sen. Harris and I are going to introduce next week. This legislation will enable the adjudication of the Bear River Basin. There are also a few other updates to statutes that IWUA is bringing forward. Issues like being able to receive and store data in a digital form. The world is changing, and we need to bring the laws up to date. I believe that the digital age is here to stay.
The Health and Welfare Committee had a hearing on Thursday that drew a large crowd. We were debating H317. It is a complete rewrite of the Idaho Optometrist Act and defines their scope of practice. This bill triggered a turf fight between the optometrists and the ophthalmologists. Optometrists are now trained to do a few very minor procedures with lasers. This new training has been going on for the last 15 or 20 years but the optometrists are not allowed to do those procedures in Idaho. Seven states have allowed optometrists these privileges for several years, without any increased risk to patients. We have had similar issues in the past and have allowed other disciplines to increase their scope of practice without any increased risk to the public. An example would be allowing your pharmitist to give you a flu shot. The committee asked for some more information, but I’m sure that in the end we’ll vote to approve this legislation. I will be supporting H317.
The Idaho Association of Cities held their meeting in Boise this week also. Several of the mayors, police chiefs, and city councilmen were in town to discuss the issues that affect them. Everyone is concerned about their funding. There has been legislation introduced to limit or cap property tax and that has everyone checking to see how it will affect them. I’ll watch that and report more on that bill as it makes its way through the system. If you are in Boise please stop by and say hello. Remember you can email me at mgibbs@house.idaho.gov or my cell phone is 208-547-7447.