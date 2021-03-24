This year I had a bill that would force schools to inform parents that they can opt out of vaccinations. Chairman Wood of Health and Welfare would not hear it. Last September, my son’s junior high sent me a very intimidating letter, or at least they tried to be intimidating. It basically stated he had to be vaccinated per Idaho law and if he was not, he would be kicked out of school. I decided not to give my son one vaccination. House bill 298 does the very thing that I was trying to do through the Health and Welfare Committee. Representative DeMordaunt brought this bill through other committees. She did a good job and I don’t care how it gets done, if it gets done. It has passed the House.
I had a bill stripping the powers of the health districts, making them advisory only. I do not believe they should have the power to issue mandates enforced by misdemeanor charges. Chairman Wood would not hear this bill, as well. I do believe my bill and others set the wheels into motion to curb their power. Senator Steve Vick got involved and did a lot of negotiating. His bill passed the Senate and then I became the House floor sponsor for Senate Bill 1060. With this bill, health districts can still issue orders, but the county commissioners must approve it before it goes into force. Then they must approve it every 30 days thereafter. It also decreases a violation from a misdemeanor to an infraction. This passed the House and is now on the Governor’s desk.
House Bill 291
I love this bill brought by Chairman Brent Crane and it passed the House. It is called the Business Bill of Rights. Most of you know how irate I was when the Governor shut down businesses. This is what the bill does:
“During any disaster emergency declared by the governor or any public health order issued by a governmental entity, a governmental entity shall not:
1. Revoke or threaten to revoke a business license or liquor license because such business remains open; 2. Revoke or threaten to revoke the occupational or professional licensure of a business owner or employee because such business remains open; 3. Fine, sanction, or seize funds or assets of a business because such business remains open; or 4. Require a business to close, to reduce its hours, to alter its manner of business operations, or to otherwise restrict such business in its manner of operation, including with respect to access by employees, customers, suppliers, consultants, or contractors.”
House Bill 302
Representative Kevin Andrus brought this bill. It is a good bill. It requires that the state help educate mothers with children, before and after their births, who have Down syndrome, on all resources available to them. A high percentage of children with Down syndrome are aborted every year.
The following is language from the bill: “Descriptions of the services available to assist Idaho families with children born with Down syndrome, including adoption services, support agencies, and organizations in both the public and private sectors. Such directory shall include the name, address, telephone number, website, and email address of agencies, ministries, and organizations that provide financial, medical, emotional, and spiritual support services to mothers and families with a child with Down syndrome.”
We certainly hope this will decrease abortions among those special children who have down syndrome. I truly believe these children are Heavenly Father’s protected ones. I was very happy to see Representative Andrus bring this bill and for having the insight to draft it. God bless you for this bill, Representative Andrus.
We met in caucus this morning. House members have been contracting COVID at a high rate. We will be recessing today (March 18, 2021 until April 6 2021). When we return, we should know more about the new round of federal dollars coming into our state, in order to appropriate it.